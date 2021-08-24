Clearline Capital LP Buys Array Technologies Inc, Green Dot Corp, Rexnord Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Skillsoft Corp, EchoStar Corp

New Purchases: ARRY, GDOT, RXN, UBER, VIAC, PSTH, CCMP, DISCA, QSI, WEX, DISCK, CHMA, SAH, IAA, CF, PSFE, HZAC, FL, BGCP, GLNG, COOP, MDLA, HAE, EHC, UGRO, ACHV, CANO, TETCU, STNG, CMAX, CPTK.U, RAAC, TUEM, JAMF, JAMF, ROSS.U, PACE, NAUT, PAYO, ATRS, SPKBU, ID, TBLA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Array Technologies Inc, Green Dot Corp, Rexnord Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Skillsoft Corp, EchoStar Corp, Artius Acquisition Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearline Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Clearline Capital LP owns 141 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) - 1,721,641 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 679,820 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.13% NCR Corp (NCR) - 547,565 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26% G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 660,267 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) - 533,181 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.79%

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 1,721,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 313,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.46, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 276,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 269,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 168,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 266,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 183.79%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 533,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in AAR Corp by 2103.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 295,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 743,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 65.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 687,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,123,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 131.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 425,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.