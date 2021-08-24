Clearline Capital LP Buys Array Technologies Inc, Green Dot Corp, Rexnord Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Skillsoft Corp, EchoStar Corp

- New Purchases: ARRY, GDOT, RXN, UBER, VIAC, PSTH, CCMP, DISCA, QSI, WEX, DISCK, CHMA, SAH, IAA, CF, PSFE, HZAC, FL, BGCP, GLNG, COOP, MDLA, HAE, EHC, UGRO, ACHV, CANO, TETCU, STNG, CMAX, CPTK.U, RAAC, TUEM, JAMF, JAMF, ROSS.U, PACE, NAUT, PAYO, ATRS, SPKBU, ID, TBLA,
- Added Positions: EPAY, AIR, XRX, XPER, FLXN, RXT, MSGS, NEBC, BCO, VREX, MX, BABA, NUVB, KRA, GIII, PAE, GPRE, PLYA, WPF, ADMA, EB, PCG, CFX, SPNV, CZR, RCEL, WSC, FMX, SVAC,
- Reduced Positions: SKIL, MIC, SPB, ODP, JW.A, DISH, NCR, EPC, PRMW, CCK, SPLK, FGNA, GPS, INTC, HY, TPR, WDC, VNT, FREE, ELAN, AMR, CCO, NICE,
- Sold Out: FB, SATS, AACQ, SWI, CRM, FTOC, KAR, GOLD, APO, CAPA, MPLN, UFS, ON, GRA, JACK, AXTA, JWS, AEO, DFHT, NVT, CHNG, FTAI, PRCH, ETWO, SMSI,
For the details of Clearline Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearline+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clearline Capital LP
- Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) - 1,721,641 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 679,820 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.13%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 547,565 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26%
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 660,267 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) - 533,181 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.79%
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 1,721,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 313,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rexnord Corp (RXN)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.46, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 276,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 269,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 168,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 266,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 183.79%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 533,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AAR Corp (AIR)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in AAR Corp by 2103.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 295,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 743,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 65.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 687,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,123,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 131.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 425,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clearline Capital LP. Also check out:
1. Clearline Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clearline Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clearline Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clearline Capital LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment