Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Buys Union Pacific Corp, Comcast Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Dollar General Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ab Cap Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, Comcast Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Lowe's Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Dollar General Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Cap Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ab Cap Fund, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $963 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AB Select US Long's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ab+select+us+long/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AB Select US Long
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,638 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,865 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,283 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
  4. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 170,689 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,096 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%
New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 178,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 77,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 179,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 99,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 73,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 105,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 301,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $413.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $203.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 90,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $215.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 115,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $49.91 and $58.41, with an estimated average price of $53.93.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1053.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Oxford Industries Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $85.2 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $6.73, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.46%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 102,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc by 68.81%. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 315,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Here is the complete portfolio of AB Select US Long. Also check out:

1. AB Select US Long's Undervalued Stocks
2. AB Select US Long's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AB Select US Long's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AB Select US Long keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider