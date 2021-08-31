Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Buys Union Pacific Corp, Comcast Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Dollar General Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc

- New Purchases: JEF, EBAY, T, IBM, VIAC, CSCO, SLB, GM, PFE, DISCA, SBAC, AMAT, PLBY, DISCK, F, ETSY,
- Added Positions: UNP, CMCSA, GS, LOW, AMZN, HON, NXPI, AMD, RTX, FB, GOOG, AAPL, SCHW, ZBH, XOM, JNJ, EOG, EL, NSC, GIS, MSFT, FITB, KBR, MRK, BRK.B, NFLX, KR, PNC, LLY, HD, KO, V, UNH, VIV, OXM, ISRG, WPG,
- Reduced Positions: PG, LCAHU, LCAHU, JPM, PM, BAC, ADBE, WMT, DIS, TGT, CLX, HWM, TXN, WFC, PEP, NVDA, APO, ABT, ORCL, J, ACGL, BERY, ATVI, DHR, IQV, NOC, BLK, BKNG, CVX, ROST, AVGO, VRTX, INTC, PXD, DGX, HUM, COST, PLTR, MCD, FFIV, NEE, PYPL, GPN, AKR, ADC, CLDT, SYK, 00005, LH, REG, SNA,
- Sold Out: DG, BBWI, BURL, USB, AAP, AON, NKE, AMT, AN, EXPE, CPNG, LIN, LPLA, CLNX, ATEX, DOCN, LEN, UBER, RBLX, RJF, BMBL, OSCR,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,638 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,865 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,283 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 170,689 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,096 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 178,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 77,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 179,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 99,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 73,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 105,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 301,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $413.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $203.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 90,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $215.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 115,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $49.91 and $58.41, with an estimated average price of $53.93.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1053.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Oxford Industries Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $85.2 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $6.73, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.46%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 102,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc by 68.81%. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 315,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)
