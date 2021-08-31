Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Buys Union Pacific Corp, Comcast Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Dollar General Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc

New Purchases: JEF, EBAY, T, IBM, VIAC, CSCO, SLB, GM, PFE, DISCA, SBAC, AMAT, PLBY, DISCK, F, ETSY,

Investment company Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Comcast Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Lowe's Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Dollar General Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Cap Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ab Cap Fund, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $963 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,638 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,865 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,283 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 170,689 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98% Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,096 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 178,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 77,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 179,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 99,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 73,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 105,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 301,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $413.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $203.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 90,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $215.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 115,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $49.91 and $58.41, with an estimated average price of $53.93.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1053.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Oxford Industries Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $85.2 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $6.73, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.46%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 102,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc by 68.81%. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 315,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

