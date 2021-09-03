The Adirondack Small Cap Fund Buys Chico's FAS Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc, ALLETE Inc

New Purchases: CHS, CLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chico's FAS Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Trustco Bank Corp N Y, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc, ALLETE Inc, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc, Ingles Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Adirondack Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, The Adirondack Small Cap Fund owns 49 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 368,677 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7% Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 126,821 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31% CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 79,920 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 90,000 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8% SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) - 181,381 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.955500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 78,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc by 212.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Pure Cycle Corp by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.764000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in EZCORP Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46.