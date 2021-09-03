Logo
The Adirondack Small Cap Fund Buys Chico's FAS Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc, ALLETE Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company The Adirondack Small Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Chico's FAS Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Trustco Bank Corp N Y, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc, ALLETE Inc, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc, Ingles Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Adirondack Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, The Adirondack Small Cap Fund owns 49 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of The Adirondack Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/the+adirondack+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of The Adirondack Small Cap Fund
  1. Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 368,677 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
  2. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 126,821 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
  3. CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 79,920 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  4. Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 90,000 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8%
  5. SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) - 181,381 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.955500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 78,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc by 212.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Pure Cycle Corp by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.764000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund added to a holding in EZCORP Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

The Adirondack Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of The Adirondack Small Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. The Adirondack Small Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. The Adirondack Small Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. The Adirondack Small Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that The Adirondack Small Cap Fund keeps buying
