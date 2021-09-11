AMG Funds I Buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc

New Purchases: MGP, OHI, HPP, BDN, EPR, SITC,

MGP, OHI, HPP, BDN, EPR, SITC, Added Positions: VTR, AMT, SPG, DRE, EQIX, PK, ADC, EQR, UDR, REXR, BRX, PLD, VICI, WY, LSI, SBAC, AKR, SUI, EXR, KRC, INVH, AVB, NTST, GLPI, SBRA, CCI, COLD, JBGS, CXP, DLR, ACC, CONE, OUT, CUZ, RPAI,

VTR, AMT, SPG, DRE, EQIX, PK, ADC, EQR, UDR, REXR, BRX, PLD, VICI, WY, LSI, SBAC, AKR, SUI, EXR, KRC, INVH, AVB, NTST, GLPI, SBRA, CCI, COLD, JBGS, CXP, DLR, ACC, CONE, OUT, CUZ, RPAI, Reduced Positions: VER, FR, FRT, BNL, AAT, ESS, HST, WELL, REG, RHP, MPW, PEAK, APLE,

VER, FR, FRT, BNL, AAT, ESS, HST, WELL, REG, RHP, MPW, PEAK, APLE, Sold Out: DEI, WRI,

Investment company AMG Funds I Current Portfolio ) buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, sells VEREIT Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Broadstone Net Lease Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG Funds I. As of 2021Q2, AMG Funds I owns 56 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+managers+centersquare+real+estate+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 70,310 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.08% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 17,719 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 102,350 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 34,500 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 52,990 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%

AMG Funds I initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I initiated holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I initiated holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 268.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 86,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 669.26%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 21,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 70.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 103,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1336.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 79,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Equity Residential by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 75,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $31.4 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $33.86.

AMG Funds I sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 69.77%. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. AMG Funds I still held 21,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 55.79%. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. AMG Funds I still held 29,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.79%. The sale prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. AMG Funds I still held 5,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 35.34%. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. AMG Funds I still held 77,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 41.27%. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. AMG Funds I still held 31,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 21.65%. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. AMG Funds I still held 26,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.