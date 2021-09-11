Logo
AMG Funds I Buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AMG Funds I (Current Portfolio) buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, sells VEREIT Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Broadstone Net Lease Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG Funds I. As of 2021Q2, AMG Funds I owns 56 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+managers+centersquare+real+estate+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 70,310 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.08%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 17,719 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 102,350 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65%
  4. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 34,500 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
  5. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 52,990 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

AMG Funds I initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

AMG Funds I initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

AMG Funds I initiated holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

AMG Funds I initiated holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

AMG Funds I initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

AMG Funds I initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 268.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 86,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 669.26%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 21,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 70.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 103,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1336.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 79,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Equity Residential by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

AMG Funds I added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 75,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

AMG Funds I sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $31.4 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $33.86.

Sold Out: (WRI)

AMG Funds I sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Reduced: VEREIT Inc (VER)

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 69.77%. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. AMG Funds I still held 21,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 55.79%. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. AMG Funds I still held 29,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.79%. The sale prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. AMG Funds I still held 5,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 35.34%. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. AMG Funds I still held 77,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 41.27%. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. AMG Funds I still held 31,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

AMG Funds I reduced to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 21.65%. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. AMG Funds I still held 26,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund. Also check out:

1. AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund keeps buying
