Private Asset Management Inc Buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells New York Community Capital Trust V, Treehouse Foods Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CMF, TFC, DHR,

CMF, TFC, DHR, Added Positions: MU, NEE, CRM, UBER, ABNB, AMZN, CVX, MSFT, ASML, PLTR, DHI, C, SPY, MRK, STZ, O, UNP, CAT, QQQ, XLF, ATVI, SBUX, GOOGL, VZ, XLC, XLE, CSCO, XLK, XLV, XLY, XXII, XLI,

MU, NEE, CRM, UBER, ABNB, AMZN, CVX, MSFT, ASML, PLTR, DHI, C, SPY, MRK, STZ, O, UNP, CAT, QQQ, XLF, ATVI, SBUX, GOOGL, VZ, XLC, XLE, CSCO, XLK, XLV, XLY, XXII, XLI, Reduced Positions: NYCBPU.PFD, T, AAPL, HRTX, QCLN, GILD, NKTR, PFE, INTC, BABA, WFC, SO, COST, BMY, ADSK, KMI, IJH, NVS, IBM, ILMN, WELL, PACW, DUK, ETN, VWO, VOO, VO, SCHX, CL, EFA, KEYPJ.PFD, TSLA, EIX, EMR, PG, GE, XYL, FB, WM, WMT, TD, PEG, AMGN, NSRGY, HON,

NYCBPU.PFD, T, AAPL, HRTX, QCLN, GILD, NKTR, PFE, INTC, BABA, WFC, SO, COST, BMY, ADSK, KMI, IJH, NVS, IBM, ILMN, WELL, PACW, DUK, ETN, VWO, VOO, VO, SCHX, CL, EFA, KEYPJ.PFD, TSLA, EIX, EMR, PG, GE, XYL, FB, WM, WMT, TD, PEG, AMGN, NSRGY, HON, Sold Out: THS, HLM.PR.PFD, SPLV, VTRS, XLRE, FGEN, PSA,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Caterpillar Inc, sells New York Community Capital Trust V, Treehouse Foods Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc, Hillman Group Capital Trust, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Private Asset Management Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 512,280 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,848 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,808 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,212 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 649,991 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.08 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $302.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $741.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $4.21, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hillman Group Capital Trust. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V by 40.23%. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 28,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 22.84%. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 136,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 60.53%. The sale prices were between $61.72 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $65.48. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 4,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Nektar Therapeutics by 67.05%. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 13,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 21.94%. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 3,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.