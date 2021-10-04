Logo
Private Asset Management Inc Buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells New York Community Capital Trust V, Treehouse Foods Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Private Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Caterpillar Inc, sells New York Community Capital Trust V, Treehouse Foods Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc, Hillman Group Capital Trust, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Private Asset Management Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 512,280 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,848 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,808 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,212 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 649,991 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
New Purchase: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.08 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $302.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $741.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $4.21, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Sold Out: Hillman Group Capital Trust (HLM.PR.PFD)

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hillman Group Capital Trust. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Reduced: New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCBPU.PFD)

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V by 40.23%. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 28,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 22.84%. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 136,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 60.53%. The sale prices were between $61.72 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $65.48. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 4,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Nektar Therapeutics by 67.05%. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 13,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 21.94%. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 3,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
