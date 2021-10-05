Logo
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Fiserv Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chesley Taft & Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, NVIDIA Corp, First Republic Bank, First Solar Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wells Fargo, The Kraft Heinz Co, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC. As of 2021Q3, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chesley+taft+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,212 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,399 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,114 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,316 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 262,948 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%
New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $95.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2437.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $209.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 710.60%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $225.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 80.11%. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $242.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 61,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $186.45 and $203.75, with an estimated average price of $196.72. The stock is now traded at around $201.750900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 98.36%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $663.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPX.PFD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $25.3.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Sold Out: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $75.11, with an estimated average price of $70.46.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.

Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 64.22%. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 65,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 64,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 22.01%. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 43,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.24%. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $278.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 1,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Vontier Corp by 21.93%. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 9,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC. Also check out:

