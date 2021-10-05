Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Fiserv Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wells Fargo
- New Purchases: FSLR, BSCN, AAP, BKNG, IBDM, IBDN, AEP, RE, BSCP, IBDO, SPTS, EXC, OTTR,
- Added Positions: FDX, WLTW, DIS, NVDA, FRC, SIVB, MUB, XOM, TIP, SPGI, IXUS, FLRN, GE, VEU, AGG, IJR, TJX, JPST, FTV, IWD, WFC, EMB, IEFA, PFE, TFC, VTV, KO, LLY, NEE, VO, IBM, VEA, VBR, SUB, SCHB, SHYG, STIP, VT, VTI, IWR, IWF, VTIP, CB, VWO, SYY, BAC, CVS, CAT, CMI, DUK, EHC, LAMR, NFLX, ODFL, SLB, BNDX, AWK, VRSK, TSLA, XYL, IQV, CFG, BACPK.PFD, ALC, ACWI,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, GOOG, VZ, AAPL, GOOGL, CTSH, MSFT, GLD, KHC, SPY, HUM, DHR, C, ATVI, ACN, T, WMT, VRTX, BRK.B, AMAT, SBUX, FIS, EXPE, ICSH, EW, IVV, CVX, EEM, BND, VNT, GDDY, KEYS, IWN, SHV, SHY, ZBRA, UGI, WPC, CSCO, ROP, QCOM, LIN, NKE, BLK, CSL, SCHW, EMR, DD, DPZ, CPRT, CMCSA, CME,
- Sold Out: WFCPX.PFD, ADSK, BSCL, CBSH, YUMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,212 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,399 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,114 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,316 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 262,948 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $95.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2437.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $209.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 710.60%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $225.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 80.11%. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $242.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 61,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $186.45 and $203.75, with an estimated average price of $196.72. The stock is now traded at around $201.750900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 98.36%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $663.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPX.PFD)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $25.3.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.Sold Out: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $75.11, with an estimated average price of $70.46.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 64.22%. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 65,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 64,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 22.01%. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 43,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.24%. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $278.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 1,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced to a holding in Vontier Corp by 21.93%. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC still held 9,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.
