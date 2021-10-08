IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Sells , JFrog, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: VTWV, SPFF, VTWG, CRM, ONEY, LQD, TENB, TSCO, NOC, CRWD, VCR, SHW, NXP, BNGO, PDT, RQI, VERB, TSI, HPF, FEI,
- Added Positions: TIP, AAPL, FTSL, SCHV, SHV, ICLN, IGSB, MMM, IEMG, RSG, IEF, JNJ, BA, LYB, ANGL, ADBE, PVH, PRU, PEG, DIS, FDX, VHT, VOE, MCD, ETN, ROKU, CSGP, SPDW, USIG, VGT, SBUX, V, IEFA, SQ, PG, AME, RIOT, AN, KMB, BK, CAT, PFE, KO, ED, VOT, ALL, VDE, VDC, XOM, HD, LMT, GLD, LOW, MDT, MSFT, PEP, PPL,
- Reduced Positions: DOCU, LUV, CZNC, TMO, TGT, CSX, FB, DHR, PAYX, ACN, AMGN, UPS, DE, BRK.B, LLY, HIG, MRK, UVSP, SO, T, BX, WM, IQV, U, NVDA, INTC, HON, LNG, BMY, AMZN, COP,
- Sold Out: WORK, FROG, MDLZ, SON, AI,
For the details of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivc+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 190,109 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,619 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,209 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 45,578 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75%
- Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 149,082 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.88 and $228.48, with an estimated average price of $218.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $98.07, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.303200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91. The stock is now traded at around $131.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $323.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IVC Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment