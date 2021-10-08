IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Sells , JFrog, Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: VTWV, SPFF, VTWG, CRM, ONEY, LQD, TENB, TSCO, NOC, CRWD, VCR, SHW, NXP, BNGO, PDT, RQI, VERB, TSI, HPF, FEI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, sells , JFrog, Mondelez International Inc, Sonoco Products Co, C3.ai Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivc+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 190,109 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,619 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,209 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 45,578 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75% Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 149,082 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.88 and $228.48, with an estimated average price of $218.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $98.07, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.303200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91. The stock is now traded at around $131.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $323.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01.