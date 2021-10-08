IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Sells , JFrog, Mondelez International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Sells , JFrog, Mondelez International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IVC Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, sells , JFrog, Mondelez International Inc, Sonoco Products Co, C3.ai Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivc+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 190,109 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,619 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,209 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 45,578 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75%
  5. Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 149,082 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.88 and $228.48, with an estimated average price of $218.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $98.07, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.303200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91. The stock is now traded at around $131.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $323.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IVC Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider