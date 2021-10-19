Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp

Added Positions: IVV, VGIT, SCHP, BSV, VCIT, QUAL, FDIS, MUB, VGT, SCHF, MTUM, VDC, HD, IDRV, EFAV, VGSH, FUTY, FHLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, The Home Depot Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp, Accenture PLC, Tyler Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monumental Financial Group Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Monumental Financial Group Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,041 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 211,060 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 100,010 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 158,299 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 189,330 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39%

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 323.35%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The sale prices were between $95.5 and $100.65, with an estimated average price of $98.32.