Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp

- Added Positions: IVV, VGIT, SCHP, BSV, VCIT, QUAL, FDIS, MUB, VGT, SCHF, MTUM, VDC, HD, IDRV, EFAV, VGSH, FUTY, FHLC,
- Reduced Positions: SUSA,
- Sold Out: MSFT, EL, INTC, ACN, TYL, SDG, JNJ, ICLN, CSGP, BF.B, AMZN, ABBV, VTI, NEE, ABT, TAN, DE, BRK.B, PG, MRK, LLY, ADI, AAPL, FDX, VTIP, VCSH, PM, MCD, MAR, USMV, CL, INTU, DRI, KO, O, GLD, EMR, CINF, GDXJ, EXC, AJG, HOLX, IBM, WRE, UL, WPC, SYK, XEL, SBUX, ZTS, DDAIF, RIO, V, BK, XRAY, D, EVRG, MDLZ, MO, MA, VAC, XOM, ADM, NKE, IWM, AGG, KHC, AGR, CMCSA, BXMT, T, UTF, TRP, RGA, NR, NHF, NXRT, OGN,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,041 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 211,060 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 100,010 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 158,299 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 189,330 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39%
Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 323.35%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The sale prices were between $95.5 and $100.65, with an estimated average price of $98.32.
