Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Monumental Financial Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, The Home Depot Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp, Accenture PLC, Tyler Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monumental Financial Group Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Monumental Financial Group Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONUMENTAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monumental+financial+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONUMENTAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,041 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 211,060 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 100,010 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 158,299 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 189,330 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39%
Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 323.35%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The sale prices were between $95.5 and $100.65, with an estimated average price of $98.32.



