Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Redwood Investments, LLC Buys TechTarget Inc, Domo Inc, Kornit Digital, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newton, MA, based Investment company Redwood Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TechTarget Inc, Domo Inc, Kornit Digital, Ranpak Holdings Corp, Axos Financial Inc, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Helen Of Troy, Rapid7 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redwood Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investments, LLC
  1. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 272,984 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.40%
  2. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 206,253 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05%
  3. Calix Inc (CALX) - 663,790 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
  4. Workiva Inc (WK) - 217,563 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07%
  5. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 153,028 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.44 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 200,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 178,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.92 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 442,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1591.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.06 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.95 and $160.91, with an estimated average price of $131.94. The stock is now traded at around $152.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 272,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Axos Financial Inc (AX)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 104.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.69 and $51.54, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 420,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 433,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exponent Inc (EXPO)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.45 and $119.55, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: nLight Inc (LASR)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in nLight Inc by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 453,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 158,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78.

Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71.

Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $89.57 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.97.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $209.3 and $240.02, with an estimated average price of $229.1.

Sold Out: Moog Inc (MOG.A)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $84.69, with an estimated average price of $78.18.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redwood Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redwood Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redwood Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redwood Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redwood Investments, LLC keeps buying
