Redwood Investments, LLC Buys TechTarget Inc, Domo Inc, Kornit Digital, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc

Newton, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TechTarget Inc, Domo Inc, Kornit Digital, Ranpak Holdings Corp, Axos Financial Inc, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Helen Of Troy, Rapid7 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 272,984 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.40% Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 206,253 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05% Calix Inc (CALX) - 663,790 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84% Workiva Inc (WK) - 217,563 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 153,028 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.44 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 200,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 178,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.92 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 442,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1591.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.06 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.95 and $160.91, with an estimated average price of $131.94. The stock is now traded at around $152.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 272,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 104.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.69 and $51.54, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 420,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 433,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.45 and $119.55, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in nLight Inc by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 453,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 158,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $89.57 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.97.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $209.3 and $240.02, with an estimated average price of $229.1.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $84.69, with an estimated average price of $78.18.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34.