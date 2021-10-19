Redwood Investments, LLC Buys TechTarget Inc, Domo Inc, Kornit Digital, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc

- New Purchases: TTGT, DOMO, PACK, ZI, MELI, EWY, MCHI, YNDX, SITM, EWT, NICE, CRWD, TTWO,
- Added Positions: KRNT, AX, BYD, EXPO, LASR, TNDM, CHUY, BABA, HALO, ACN, SSD, TTEK, RADA, CYRX, PJT, EVBG, AVLR, MGRC, OSTK, SQ, FTCH, EQIX, TSM, CMCSA, HDB, ARCE,
- Reduced Positions: RPD, DECK, MEDP, WK, SYNA, CALX, AMZN, LESL, DHI, DHR, OMCL, FOXF, BCO, ONTO, TXRH, BJ, GNRC, CDNA, FRPT, AVAV, ALLY, PTCT, INMD, ISRG, LPSN, ASTE, ADUS, MSCI, NEO, AMN, PFGC, ATSG, CTAS, COST, LAD, LHCG, CSTL, CRL, FFIN, FCN, U, AMD, CHRS, APTV, NSC, DIS, JPM, POOL, RYAAY, AAPL, MRNA, MSFT, MA, BNTX, CSGP, SHOP, ARWR, ZTS, GOOGL, SYK, QCOM, NOW, NVDA, STZ, RNG, EL,
- Sold Out: INOV, AEIS, NSIT, HELE, MOG.A, LGND, FIVN, IEMG, NTES, GPN, GDS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investments, LLC
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 272,984 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.40%
- Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 206,253 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05%
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 663,790 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 217,563 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07%
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 153,028 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.44 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 200,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 178,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.92 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 442,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1591.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.06 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.95 and $160.91, with an estimated average price of $131.94. The stock is now traded at around $152.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 272,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Axos Financial Inc (AX)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 104.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.69 and $51.54, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 420,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 433,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.45 and $119.55, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: nLight Inc (LASR)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in nLight Inc by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 453,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 158,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78.Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71.Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $89.57 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.97.Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $209.3 and $240.02, with an estimated average price of $229.1.Sold Out: Moog Inc (MOG.A)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $84.69, with an estimated average price of $78.18.Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34.
