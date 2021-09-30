X-Square Balanced Fund Buys EOG Resources Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

X-Square Balanced Fund Buys EOG Resources Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company X-Square Balanced Fund (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Balanced Fund. As of 2021Q3, X-Square Balanced Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of X-Square Balanced Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/x-square+balanced+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of X-Square Balanced Fund
  1. Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 26,025 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 182 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,356 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.43%
  4. Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 4,683 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.70%
  5. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 2,763 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.97%
New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: N-able Inc (NABL)

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in N-able Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $83.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1727.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 59.27%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $533.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67. The stock is now traded at around $358.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Glencore PLC (GLNCY)

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Glencore PLC by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $525.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of X-Square Balanced Fund. Also check out:

1. X-Square Balanced Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. X-Square Balanced Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. X-Square Balanced Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that X-Square Balanced Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider