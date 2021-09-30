X-Square Balanced Fund Buys EOG Resources Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

New Purchases: EOG, NABL, BAH, CMG,

EOG, NABL, BAH, CMG, Added Positions: PANW, FANG, FTNT, URI, GLNCY, TSCO, COST, AMD, MMC, TFC, BAC, GOOG, JPM, GD, CB, TEVA, HD, GRMN, MELI, ALLY, TJX, AAPL, BRK.B, CPRT, WMT, FB, FAST, PM, JNJ, DG, SU, LEN, GM, MU, PYPL, MA, MKTX, LMT, FCX, SHOP, AKAM, TGT, AMGN, AMZN, PHM, MO, IBDRY, AVO, Z, RIO, BHC, VALE, SWI, BABA, CVGW, VIPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Balanced Fund. As of 2021Q3, X-Square Balanced Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of X-Square Balanced Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/x-square+balanced+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 26,025 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 182 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,356 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.43% Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 4,683 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.70% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 2,763 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.97%

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in N-able Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $83.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1727.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 59.27%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $533.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67. The stock is now traded at around $358.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Glencore PLC by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

X-Square Balanced Fund added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $525.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-09-30.