Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Sterling Bancorp, XPO Logistics Inc, Foot Locker Inc

- New Purchases: ON, IART, ACHC, CHNG, BNL, AIT, WHD,
- Added Positions: FHB, LITE, HRI, SWX, GT, XEC, DIN, SIGI, THG, SPR, OSK, CVLT, CUZ, CPT, CUBE, SKYW, ACM, CRTO, RRX, ACC, NOMD, FCNCA, ADT, KBH, DAN, DOC, IOSP, CRS, BKU, PZZA, IDA, SNV, DOOR, TCBI, WTFC, RS, CR, OMF, HAIN, AVT, OEC, MD, TMHC, TKR, MLKN, NCR, PHM,
- Reduced Positions: CMC, RHI, MRC, HGV, KLIC, GATX, HMHC, STAG, MGP, CMA, TPR, VRT, KNX, SEE, CRI, KFY, VOYA, SGMS, RLJ, DRQ,
- Sold Out: STL, XPO, FL, ALK, SHOO, HI, DOX, KMT, AIR,
- Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 7,090 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.27%
- Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 7,524 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 1,291 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 60,540 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.19%
- (XEC) - 12,244 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 11,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $63.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 33,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 23,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cactus Inc (WHD)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 197.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 26,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 60,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: (XEC)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $22.69.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.Sold Out: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $41.33.Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $43.93.
