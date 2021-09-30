Logo
Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Sterling Bancorp, XPO Logistics Inc, Foot Locker Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, sells Sterling Bancorp, XPO Logistics Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Steven Madden during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund owns 93 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+smid+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund
  1. Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 7,090 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.27%
  2. Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 7,524 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
  3. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 1,291 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
  4. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 60,540 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.19%
  5. (XEC) - 12,244 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%
New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 11,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $63.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 33,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 23,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 197.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 26,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 60,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: (XEC)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

Sold Out: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $41.33.

Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $43.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

