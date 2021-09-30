Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Sterling Bancorp, XPO Logistics Inc, Foot Locker Inc

New Purchases: ON, IART, ACHC, CHNG, BNL, AIT, WHD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, sells Sterling Bancorp, XPO Logistics Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Steven Madden during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund owns 93 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 7,090 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.27% Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 7,524 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62% First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 1,291 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 60,540 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.19% (XEC) - 12,244 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 11,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $63.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 33,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 23,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 197.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 26,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 60,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $41.33.

Penn Series SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $43.93.