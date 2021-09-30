SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund Buys CoStar Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: CSGP, ADSK,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VRSN, EA, VRSK, TRU, ICE, PINS, CERN, KO,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, ADBE, IT, AAPL, MSFT, FB, GOOGL, NVDA, COO, SPGI, EL, PYPL, V, MSI, SWK, UNH, GOOG, CRM, JBHT, HD, BKNG, BR, ZTS, DHR, NKE, UNP, ISRG,
- Sold Out: ORLY, DXCM,
For the details of SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sft+delaware+ivy+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,988 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,245 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,953 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,261 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- Visa Inc (V) - 130,326 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 60,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $271.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9.
