SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund Buys CoStar Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Adobe Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CoStar Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Intuit Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Adobe Inc, Gartner Inc, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund owns 39 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,988 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,245 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,953 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,261 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Visa Inc (V) - 130,326 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%

SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 60,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $271.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88.

SFT Delaware Ivy Growth Fund sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9.