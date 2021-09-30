Logo
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II Buys Cintas Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Autodesk Inc, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II (Current Portfolio) buys Cintas Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Match Group Inc, VMware Inc, sells Equinix Inc, Autodesk Inc, AbbVie Inc, Etsy Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+variable+portfolio+-+large+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 718,177 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,422,661 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,186 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 396,922 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,133 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25. The stock is now traded at around $438.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 94,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in VMware Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 231,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 252,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 239,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in VF Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 424,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.

Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.89%. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $932.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 39,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $350.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 95,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 25.07%. The sale prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 98,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
