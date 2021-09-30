Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II Buys Cintas Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Autodesk Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: CTAS, VRTX,
- Added Positions: FIS, MTCH, VMW, VFC, SIVB, SYK, AMAT, MDT, ZBRA, AGCO, UNP, AME, AVGO, TWLO, TJX, EA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TSLA, NVDA, TEAM, AMZN, MSFT, BILL, FB, NOW, DHR, CRL, INTU, GOOG, HZNP, V, HD, GOOGL, PYPL, NKE, ADBE, LLY, VEEV, CRWD, NXPI, TGT, PG, IQV, W, JNJ, TT, ENPH, EXAS, BMRN,
- Sold Out: EQIX, ADSK, ABBV, ETSY, FISV, TXG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Variable Portfolio - Large Cap Growth Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 718,177 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,422,661 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,186 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 396,922 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,133 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25. The stock is now traded at around $438.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 94,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in VMware Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 231,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 252,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 239,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in VF Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 424,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.89%. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $932.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 39,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $350.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 95,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 25.07%. The sale prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 98,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.
