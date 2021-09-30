Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II Buys Cintas Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Autodesk Inc, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: CTAS, VRTX,

Investment company Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II Current Portfolio ) buys Cintas Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Match Group Inc, VMware Inc, sells Equinix Inc, Autodesk Inc, AbbVie Inc, Etsy Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 718,177 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,422,661 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,186 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 396,922 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,133 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25. The stock is now traded at around $438.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 94,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in VMware Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 231,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 252,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 239,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II added to a holding in VF Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 424,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.89%. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $932.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 39,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $350.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 95,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 25.07%. The sale prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II still held 98,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.