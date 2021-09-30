Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund Buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Basic-Fit NV, Sells Easterly Government Properties Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: BSFFF, UBER, LUV, ALK, MSGE, LBTYA, ZETA, WSR, MAXR, RF, TRIP, APO, KKR, LVS,

BSFFF, UBER, LUV, ALK, MSGE, LBTYA, ZETA, WSR, MAXR, RF, TRIP, APO, KKR, LVS, Added Positions: AMC, BOOT, TNL, HESAF, MSCI, TREX, LOGI, RICK, LPX, SNAP, ORLY, WAT, SITE, IMAX, AMD, FDS, DE, CVNA, AN, ESLOF, TSLA, FICO, BKE, DKNG, ANTM, KMX, MODV, NDLS, ASOMF, LMT, WAB, FB, COO, ROL, NCLH, QQQ, IWM, NIO, OTLY, MORF, PCOR, NVRO, SPY, HQY, LE, ICHGF, IRDM, GGNDF, LDOS, WDFC, SLP, MKC, LZB, GME, CERN, SAM,

AMC, BOOT, TNL, HESAF, MSCI, TREX, LOGI, RICK, LPX, SNAP, ORLY, WAT, SITE, IMAX, AMD, FDS, DE, CVNA, AN, ESLOF, TSLA, FICO, BKE, DKNG, ANTM, KMX, MODV, NDLS, ASOMF, LMT, WAB, FB, COO, ROL, NCLH, QQQ, IWM, NIO, OTLY, MORF, PCOR, NVRO, SPY, HQY, LE, ICHGF, IRDM, GGNDF, LDOS, WDFC, SLP, MKC, LZB, GME, CERN, SAM, Reduced Positions: TWTR, STOR, MSEX, JYNT, DDOG, DKS, CRWD, TEAM, SNOW, NRG, ZS, BILL, DASH, ESGC, NET, ASAN, KIM, ISRG, LULU, ATRC, IBM, KIDS, WSM, BX, WING, STNG, GAN, STLA, DM, AMEH, NUE, CROX,

TWTR, STOR, MSEX, JYNT, DDOG, DKS, CRWD, TEAM, SNOW, NRG, ZS, BILL, DASH, ESGC, NET, ASAN, KIM, ISRG, LULU, ATRC, IBM, KIDS, WSM, BX, WING, STNG, GAN, STLA, DM, AMEH, NUE, CROX, Sold Out: DEA, ULTA, WFC, AML, IDEXF, NTNX, MRCIF, CFAC, FMX, OTRK, TCOM, SVAC, GLCNF, DGNR, DLVHF, ZTO, SOAC, AMAT, TBLT, IBN, DXC, ABMRF, SPLK, MLM, SCHW, SPG, JMIA, TLMD, SKX, CCYNF, FTCH, IHC, TSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Basic-Fit NV, Uber Technologies Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Easterly Government Properties Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Wells Fargo, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund. As of 2021Q3, Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund owns 131 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+ivy+long-short+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

ECN Capital Corp (ECNCF) - 152,300 shares, 33.76% of the total portfolio. Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 17,800 shares, 26.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.64% Basic-Fit NV (BSFFF) - 16,800 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 16,667 shares, 20.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Amadeus IT Group SA (AMADF) - 11,000 shares, 19.51% of the total portfolio.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Basic-Fit NV. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $46.7, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.75%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.11%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.4%. The holding were 11,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.09%. The holding were 9,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.44%. The holding were 6,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 13,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Travel+Leisure Co by 223.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.11 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $54.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.06%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Imax Corp by 173.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in ASOS PLC by 125.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1012.00%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $38.44, with an estimated average price of $35.19.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $37.9.