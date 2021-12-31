Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Int

New Purchases: MINT, SPSB, VRP, AMD, FLOT, XLF, HPQ, GSY, EMNT, VTIP, EVN, BSV, CSCO, MMU, VOO, VIG, JQC, NUV,

MINT, SPSB, VRP, AMD, FLOT, XLF, HPQ, GSY, EMNT, VTIP, EVN, BSV, CSCO, MMU, VOO, VIG, JQC, NUV, Added Positions: IQI, TSN, F, DMF, AMZN, SPY, CF, QQQ, SBUX, IGSB, TXT, NVG, IJH, ADBE, FDX, AMAT, CVS, ABBV, MDT, IJS, PFF, DHR, BLK, JCI, HON, AMGN,

IQI, TSN, F, DMF, AMZN, SPY, CF, QQQ, SBUX, IGSB, TXT, NVG, IJH, ADBE, FDX, AMAT, CVS, ABBV, MDT, IJS, PFF, DHR, BLK, JCI, HON, AMGN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AN, DIS, GOOG, PYPL, AKAM, LCII, CRM, NFLX, NVDA, FB, HD, SYK, UNP, EWA, UNH, BMY, YUMC, AFL,

AAPL, AN, DIS, GOOG, PYPL, AKAM, LCII, CRM, NFLX, NVDA, FB, HD, SYK, UNP, EWA, UNH, BMY, YUMC, AFL, Sold Out: IBDM, ZM, INTC, IBM, MNTV, LVS, SHOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Intel Corp, AutoNation Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cottage Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cottage Street Advisors LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,029 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 68,772 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 57,119 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 68,902 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,587 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 68,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 40,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 243.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 173,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 220.86%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 56,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 40.21%. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $112.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Cottage Street Advisors LLC still held 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.78%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $157.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Cottage Street Advisors LLC still held 4,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 23.48%. The sale prices were between $135.86 and $161.41, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Cottage Street Advisors LLC still held 3,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.02%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $237.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Cottage Street Advisors LLC still held 1,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.