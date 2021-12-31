Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Trust Co Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Tapestry Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Tapestry Inc, Wells Fargo, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments Inc, Anthem Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Trust Co owns 316 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Co
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 457,427 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,073,691 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 147,201 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 280,555 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 112,449 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 95,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Trust Co initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Trust Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Trust Co initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $214.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 99.31%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Trust Co added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 166.12%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Trust Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

Sold Out: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Co keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus