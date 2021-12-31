Trust Co Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Tapestry Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: IWV, ACWX, TPR, ATVI, O, VV, KMI, PAA, DSX, WY, HIX, EMD, VOO, SGU, GLD, LCID, IJT, IYF, IWM, OEF, ETW, BCC,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Tapestry Inc, Wells Fargo, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments Inc, Anthem Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Trust Co owns 316 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 457,427 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,073,691 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 147,201 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 280,555 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 112,449 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 95,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $214.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 99.31%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 166.12%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.