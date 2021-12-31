Trust Co Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Tapestry Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: IWV, ACWX, TPR, ATVI, O, VV, KMI, PAA, DSX, WY, HIX, EMD, VOO, SGU, GLD, LCID, IJT, IYF, IWM, OEF, ETW, BCC,
- Added Positions: VEA, VTV, VWO, WFC, BNDX, VOT, IBM, INTC, ADBE, V, XLV, VZ, AMZN, TSN, VBK, TROW, VYM, LMT, K, IBDO, BMY, ADP, IWF, IWD, CVX, CMCSA, GILD, XOM, EA, XLRE, TTE, TAP, CAJ, AEP, APD, WMT, ARKK, MMM, SCHD, SPY, ED, IJR, IYR, IWS, IP, F, FSK, EMR, DOW, CMI,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, XLY, XLF, CSCO, AAPL, JKHY, COP, MCD, XLC, XLK, CERN, TXN, VNLA, GOOGL, GSY, MSFT, RTX, BSV, BLK, XLE, BK, XLI, MRK, DFS, XLB, XLU, SPG, CL, CVS, AMT, VNQ, T, VIAC, USB, UNP, PG, LARK, HAL, ETR, EMN, DISCA, KO, C, CAH, ABBV, ABT,
- Sold Out: IBDM, ANTM, BIP, BSX, TMP, KHC, SIRI, TTNP, ZIXI, MO, VLO, ADX, BIPC, SLVM,
For the details of Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Trust Co
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 457,427 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,073,691 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 147,201 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 280,555 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 112,449 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 95,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Trust Co initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Trust Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Trust Co initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $214.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 99.31%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Trust Co added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 166.12%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Trust Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Trust Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Trust Co sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Trust Co sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Trust Co sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $6.26.Sold Out: Zix Corp (ZIXI)
Trust Co sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Co keeps buying