Addison Capital Co Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Intel Corp, General Motors Co, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: CTRA, INTC, GM, ATVI, MTCH, QQQ, V, CRM, AMT, VNQ, IVV, NOC, PFE, NTR, UNP, CBOE,

CTRA, INTC, GM, ATVI, MTCH, QQQ, V, CRM, AMT, VNQ, IVV, NOC, PFE, NTR, UNP, CBOE, Added Positions: PYPL, CCL, DAL, BA, VT, CANO, CWH, JPM, COF, MRK, VZ, DIS, BOND, XLNX, SCHP, LTPZ, RCII, LMT, YORW, PM, NVDA, ADBE, TOTL, EPD, DOW, SQ, CVX, CAT, RTX,

PYPL, CCL, DAL, BA, VT, CANO, CWH, JPM, COF, MRK, VZ, DIS, BOND, XLNX, SCHP, LTPZ, RCII, LMT, YORW, PM, NVDA, ADBE, TOTL, EPD, DOW, SQ, CVX, CAT, RTX, Reduced Positions: TWTR, GOOGL, SDY, SAFE, PG, LDUR, PEP, DKNG, MSFT, T, TIP, VCSH, BLK, OCFC, GLD, BAC, AMZN, ZTS, BAX, BND, BSV, IWM, WIP, DSL, FB, PFN, UPS, PPL, HD, FMC, D, CVS, ABBV, NVT, LTHM, BLV, PNC, XOM, BKH,

TWTR, GOOGL, SDY, SAFE, PG, LDUR, PEP, DKNG, MSFT, T, TIP, VCSH, BLK, OCFC, GLD, BAC, AMZN, ZTS, BAX, BND, BSV, IWM, WIP, DSL, FB, PFN, UPS, PPL, HD, FMC, D, CVS, ABBV, NVT, LTHM, BLV, PNC, XOM, BKH, Sold Out: IVW, PGC, IVE, ICF, MDT, GILD,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Intel Corp, General Motors Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Match Group Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2021Q4, Addison Capital Co owns 133 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Addison Capital Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addison+capital+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 188,362 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Sea Ltd (SE) - 57,957 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,124 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 45,160 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,469 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 110,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 132.32%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $224.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.31.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.