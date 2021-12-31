Sippican Capital Advisors Buys Coterra Energy Inc, DaVita Inc, Physicians Realty Trust, Sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Central Securities Corp, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: CTRA, DVA, PCAR, MMM,

CTRA, DVA, PCAR, MMM, Added Positions: DOC, NCNO, OGN, TBK, TAK, VTRS, LMT, MGM, KMI, RTX, GE, BKNG, BA, OMF, EXPE, BMY, MRK, NLY, GILD, VFC,

DOC, NCNO, OGN, TBK, TAK, VTRS, LMT, MGM, KMI, RTX, GE, BKNG, BA, OMF, EXPE, BMY, MRK, NLY, GILD, VFC, Reduced Positions: TSC, CET, ADBE, VMC, BRK.B, INTC, AXP, FANG, WFC, PXD, CATC, COP, CVX, MSFT, ABBV, TBBK, GIS, SNV, PFE, ABT, HON, WAL, SM, CF, EOG, IRM, GOOG, CINF, GD, NVR, CL, TSLA, XOM, KO, PACW, BX, SBLK, CB, GOOGL, TXT, SBCF, AAPL, TRV, AMZN,

TSC, CET, ADBE, VMC, BRK.B, INTC, AXP, FANG, WFC, PXD, CATC, COP, CVX, MSFT, ABBV, TBBK, GIS, SNV, PFE, ABT, HON, WAL, SM, CF, EOG, IRM, GOOG, CINF, GD, NVR, CL, TSLA, XOM, KO, PACW, BX, SBLK, CB, GOOGL, TXT, SBCF, AAPL, TRV, AMZN, Sold Out: FRPH, UCBI, HQH, ADI, EMR, APLS, K,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, DaVita Inc, Physicians Realty Trust, Ncino Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc, sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Central Securities Corp, Adobe Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sippican Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Sippican Capital Advisors owns 107 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sippican Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sippican+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 173,960 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% NVR Inc (NVR) - 578 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 25,070 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 20,153 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 45,764 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 95,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 67,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 145.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Organon & Co by 191.88%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $104.71 and $133.63, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 60.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 126,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7.