Sippican Capital Advisors Buys Coterra Energy Inc, DaVita Inc, Physicians Realty Trust, Sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Central Securities Corp, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: CTRA, DVA, PCAR, MMM,
- Added Positions: DOC, NCNO, OGN, TBK, TAK, VTRS, LMT, MGM, KMI, RTX, GE, BKNG, BA, OMF, EXPE, BMY, MRK, NLY, GILD, VFC,
- Reduced Positions: TSC, CET, ADBE, VMC, BRK.B, INTC, AXP, FANG, WFC, PXD, CATC, COP, CVX, MSFT, ABBV, TBBK, GIS, SNV, PFE, ABT, HON, WAL, SM, CF, EOG, IRM, GOOG, CINF, GD, NVR, CL, TSLA, XOM, KO, PACW, BX, SBLK, CB, GOOGL, TXT, SBCF, AAPL, TRV, AMZN,
- Sold Out: FRPH, UCBI, HQH, ADI, EMR, APLS, K,
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 173,960 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 578 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 25,070 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 20,153 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 45,764 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 95,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 67,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 145.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Organon & Co (OGN)
Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Organon & Co by 191.88%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)
Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $104.71 and $133.63, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 60.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 126,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH)
Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65, with an estimated average price of $57.59.Sold Out: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)
Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98.Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7.
