McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, TopBuild Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: VTIP, VUSB, BSV, INTU, VGSH, AMGN, BND, ADI, CERN, SCHM, DFAS, LRCX, RIVN, RSP, IHI, MPC, PM, KD, PTON, FAB, FBCG, MNDT, SCHK, WFC, C, CCL, XBI,
- Added Positions: VTI, NUMG, VB, VSGX, BRK.B, CSCO, MSFT, NUSC, VBK, TXN, ESGV, VEU, VGT, VNQ, UNH, JPM, JNJ, MCD, MRK, SBUX, VBR, VTV, VXF, BK, KO, XOM, PNC, TRV, VZ, TSLA, NUMV, VIGI, T, APD, AEP, AIG, AMT, TFC, BLK, BA, BMY, FIS, CI, COST, DHR, EFX, FNB, NEE, F, FULT, HIW, HD, LMT, MDT, VTRS, NKE, ORCL, PFG, PRU, ROST, SHW, TJX, RTX, VFC, YUM, ZION, OMRNY, DNP, PCF, PFD, MA, BX, TEL, V, PNR, GOOG, QSR, LOB, NVT, DOW, ALC, OTIS, OGN, DWAS, EEM, EFA, EFV, FCG, FNDF, FSMO, FTEC, ICLN, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, IYT, LIT, NOBL, PFF, SCZ, SOXX, TAN, VCSH, VHT, VNQI, VPU, VSS, VT, XSD,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, VOO, BLD, VO, MGC, VYM, VIG, VEA, IJH, IWM, MGK, IWB, SPSM, SPYG, IVV, CZA, SPTM, VV, MO, IWR, CATH, IBM, MMM, SPYX, CTVA, DD, CINF,
- Sold Out: RAIL, ERF, LOW,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 370,993 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 58,403 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,596 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,359 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 177,728 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.11%
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.12%. The holding were 370,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 137,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 15,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1679.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 64.42%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $247.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 493.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FreightCar America Inc (RAIL)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FreightCar America Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.17.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.Sold Out: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Enerplus Corp. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74.Reduced: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 69.11%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -15.91%. McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 177,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 58%. The sale prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 1,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.78%. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 416 shares as of 2021-12-31.
