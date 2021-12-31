Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

- New Purchases: SHM, WPM, MRNA, JEPI, RIVN, VTC, TREE, COUP, HTGC, JD, BSM, EAGG, ETHO, IQLT, WM, MDYG, PHM, AMAT, ESGV,
- Added Positions: NKE, GOOG, DLN, VTI, SLV, GSST, IJR, IVV, EMTL, IWF, IEMG, VIG, IWD, QQQ, GQRE, QUAL, UBER, ABBV, ABT, VEA, SPLK, CRM, SCHE, MPW, FDN, MMP, LMT, LEN, IVE, ILMN, IVW, MNST, KO, BIP, SCHM, SLYG, SPEM, SPYG, SPYV, TFC, ABMD, VIOV, VO, ZS, VEEV, SFM, LAND, SHOP, OKTA, VRTX, DOCU, NBIX, FVRR, PLTR, DON, NFLX, TSLA, T, EPAM, WFC, SUI, BA, SHY, TTD, NNN, DLR, SPOT, ICE, DES,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, GOOGL, XLK, FB, MSFT, COST, SIVR, AMZN, XLY, V, UNP, AMGN, BLK, SBUX, HD, IWM, XLV, DHR, JPM, BRK.B, ZTS, PCAR, XLB, SPY, ZM, ECL, CMCSA, SPDW, TRV, GIGB, MDT, LLY, EXPD, HON, NOC, JPST, ADBE, IJH, ICSH, CVX, CMF, CTAS, WY, UNH, JNJ, MCK, MMM, DLS, USB, LRCX, FTNT, VYM, NEE, PYPL, IAU, DVY, EFAV, SWKS, CVS, BIPC, IGM, BKNG, PNC, JMST, DFAE, SE, IIPR, SYY, TTEK, INTC, TXN, DIS, RTX, UPS, VXUS, TYL, VCIT, IYR, GLD, AGG, BABA, QLYS, SO, PG, XOM, CL, CAT, CB,
- Sold Out: GOLD, SYK, MO, COP, KMB,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,084 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 231,923 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,601 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 785,364 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 237,374 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Corporate ETF (VTC)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 90,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 329.97%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 149,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 368.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 52,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $48.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.457000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $278.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.
