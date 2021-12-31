Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

New Purchases: SHM, WPM, MRNA, JEPI, RIVN, VTC, TREE, COUP, HTGC, JD, BSM, EAGG, ETHO, IQLT, WM, MDYG, PHM, AMAT, ESGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells NVIDIA Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $833 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,084 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 231,923 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,601 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 785,364 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 237,374 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 90,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 329.97%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 149,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 368.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 52,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $48.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.457000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $278.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.