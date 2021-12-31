Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys Tractor Supply Co, Equifax Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Ford Motor Co

- New Purchases: TSCO, EFX, NEE, NEM, PAYX, IYW, CCI, DE, FBHS, GCC, VEU,
- Added Positions: IWB, MINT, ICE, BRK.B, XLF, XLP, XLE, KEYS, AAL, IQV, ZIOP, VZ, ROP, GOOGL, NKE, GOOG, ASML, BMY, EW, VOT, SHY, MOO, EQIX, EL, SYF, TT, NXPI, JPM, LMT, TGT, TJX, NFLX, PXD, HAL, LULU, XLB, PGR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IVW, SYK, MMM, HD, T, DIS, AAPL, COST, USMV, TYL, IWF, CWI, UNP, PYPL, AVGO, PEP, SNOW, TSLA, ABBV, WMT, CRWD, PLTR, VUG, SO, XLK, QCOM, PFE, CRM, ORCL, IBM, ADP, CSCO, INTC, JNJ, DOV, NVDA, ABT, VOO, RTX, UNH, KTOS, BA, GPC, IVV, NOW, EMR, XLY, CL, ADSK, VO, VV, CMCSA, FB, V, WBA, MMC, NAVB, ETN, INFO, MCD, AJG, MS, PPG,
- Sold Out: BND, F, ADBE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,512 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,791 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 125,782 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,295 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 21,930 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $210.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.46. The stock is now traded at around $0.849600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.
