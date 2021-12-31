Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc Buys McDonald's Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: MCD, CRM, NFLX, FDX, F, URI, ALB, TMUS, RCL, BKNG, ULTA, KO, FCX, UHS, EXPE, IWB, AOK, SDY, PFE, ITW, HPQ, VV, MO, QCOM,
- Added Positions: XOM, MU, MRK, CVS, ROK, IBM, SPY, AXP, UPS, BAC, JPM, AMD, DDOG, WFC, LIN, GS, AMZN, CMA, SNAP, AVGO, C, RVLV, PG, LMT, ST, KHC, TXN, JCI, VZ, IP, CAT, AAP,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, PYPL, CSCO, V, MS, CMI, NVDA, HON, ANTM, COP, NKE, BSX, GOOGL, FB, JNJ, AAPL, DIS, FIVE, COF, MDT, MSFT, EOG, UNH, EPD, PNC, TGT, ZTS, AA, ADBE, LULU, ABT, VOO, DFS, SLB,
- Sold Out: SBUX, ATVI, STZ, TSLA, WIX, GE, M, SLVM, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,044,742 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,029,965 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 91,965 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,098 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 498,803 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 349,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $366.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 98,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 233,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 171,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,833,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $308.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 109,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 17562.32%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 728,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,050,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 83.05%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 885,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 9381.21%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 266,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 9535.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 159,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $301.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 205,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
