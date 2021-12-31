Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Alleghany Corp, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: SMG, LIN, RY,
- Added Positions: SWKS, BDX, PYPL, CRNC, MDT, PFF, CHKP, CAT, OMC, WDAY, URI, AAPL, SO, TFC, BMY, JPM, GOOGL, VTI, AMZN, FB, NKE, INTU, HD, TT, UNH, LUMN, MRK, HON, DIS, CSCO, SQ, WMT, WY, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, Y, PRFT, FISV, IBM, T, IVV, LOW, ZBRA, IJR, MCD, IJH, COST, RTX, GLD, XOM, LLY, DUK, CVS, PG, PEG,
- Sold Out: PLTR, RH,
These are the top 5 holdings of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 203,250 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,123 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 88,365 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 68,800 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,952 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $148.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 69,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $308.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 79,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $253.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: RH (RH)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.
