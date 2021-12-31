1900 Wealth Management Llc Buys Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, ISHARES

New Purchases: ADBE, TMO, DHR, PKI, V, ROP, EPD, PAA, PSXP, TRMB, MMP, HON, CMA, XYLD, VYMI, FELE, OEF, ACN, GLD, AXP, UNH, APD, ABBV, FANG, BAC, CDNS, SBR, QCOM, NEE, KMB, ISRG, GEL, SHLX, SPFF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1900 Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, 1900 Wealth Management Llc owns 241 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 492,631 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 484,803 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 643,920 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,304,649 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 1,144,395 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%

1900 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $528.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $577.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $284.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $433.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 200.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 504,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 64.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.752400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 284,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 115.82%. The purchase prices were between $67.74 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 137,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.13%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 228,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 438.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 210,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 94.65%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.752100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 141,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1900 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

1900 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68.

1900 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

1900 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

1900 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

1900 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.