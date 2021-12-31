High Note Wealth, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Block Inc, Sells AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Biogen Inc, Citrix Systems Inc

New Purchases: UBER, SQ, HYXF, NVDA, ANIP, GIS, HTLF, VZ,

Added Positions: DIS, FLTR, FTSL, SCHP, BSV, AMZN, CRM, PYPL, GOOGL, XLE, ABBV, MCD, FB, CSCO, XLB, UNP, WMT, FFIV, DLR, SBUX, LEA, JPM, LQD, LUMN, BRK.B, TSLA, SAP, DPZ, DDLS, CCI, CHKP, ZM, VUG,

Reduced Positions: UNH, TRI, VGIT, IVV, VO, XLP, BNDX, GOOG, AGG, SCHO, SHM, SPGP, VGT,

Sold Out: MSOS, BIIB, CTXS, COR, INTC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Block Inc, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate, sells AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Biogen Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, , Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Note Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, High Note Wealth, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 289,740 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 100,836 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 356,197 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 167,710 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,863 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $56.85, with an estimated average price of $43.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 565.34%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 245,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

High Note Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. High Note Wealth, LLC still held 3,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.