Rossmore Private Capital Buys Merck Inc, Tesla Inc, Nyxoah SA, Sells Unilever PLC, AT&T Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Tesla Inc, Nyxoah SA, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Unilever PLC, AT&T Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rossmore. As of 2021Q4, Rossmore Private Capital owns 224 stocks with a total value of $640 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,873 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 543,672 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,825 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 246,666 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,341 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $275.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $153.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 77.74%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Nyxoah SA by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 117,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $206.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Rossmore Private Capital reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 27.84%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Rossmore Private Capital still held 39,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 20.69%. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $177.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Rossmore Private Capital still held 4,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rossmore Private Capital reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.86%. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Rossmore Private Capital still held 7,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.