CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Shopify Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Bank of Montreal

- New Purchases: SHOP, HTZ, SANG, CSX, VOO, PSTG, ON, FDS, ACN, CIEN, CTAS, CL, NEWR, PANW, AVGO, BR, MCO, UNH, PAG, NTR, PKI, ODFL, KLAC, NSC,
- Added Positions: BMY, OLLI, NEM, RDS.B, CM, PYPL, SU, TKC, CP, RDHL, GOOG, MA, V, EWZ, DIS, FTS, CRM, AGRO,
- Reduced Positions: CAE, ACM, NOA, MSFT, PII, CSCO, DENN, GOOGL, BCE, TSCO, GIB, VREX, ULTA, QIPT, CTSH, TSLA, UI, ALYA, NPK, QCOM, ESI, CAH, TARO, SAIC, SPY, TFII, OEC, REZI, WMT, STN, SJR, MFC, OTEX, KO, DBA, DOW, CIGI, HPQ, HD, VEC, JPM, TRP, ORCL, PFE, PBA, SYK, SLF, TU, GTLS,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, AAPL, BMO, BA, BNS, AMGN, BRK.A, BBY, UHAL, KL, AMZN, FSV, BHC, VNLA, HRB, BDX, BAC, KSU, RGEN, C, PCTY, SE, ACI, RBLX, FYBR, ARKK, LGF.B, KD,
- CGI Inc (GIB) - 392,368 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,193,050 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,837 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 168,474 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 67,365 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $860.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sangoma Technologies Corp (SANG)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $411.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 80.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 147.32%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.44, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.447500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Redhill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Redhill Biopharma Ltd by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $2.31 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $3.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.418400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 95,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.
