CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Shopify Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Bank of Montreal

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Shopify Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Newmont Corp, Sangoma Technologies Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Bank of Montreal, Boeing Co, Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q4, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 170 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claret+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

CGI Inc (GIB) - 392,368 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,193,050 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,837 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 168,474 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 67,365 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $860.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $411.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 80.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 147.32%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.44, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.447500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Redhill Biopharma Ltd by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $2.31 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $3.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.418400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 95,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.