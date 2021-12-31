Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

- New Purchases: IEI, XLV, IWS, HRL, CPB, VRSK, HON, SFM, COST, ITW, FDS, SPG, BKLN, BSCP, LRCX, OLED, AMD, TPX, BBBY, VVV, KEYS, TT, LYB, PFF, CRL, KLAC, MATX, DECK, XLNX, PPC, TREX, GPI, FCX, PHDG, RWO, SPAB, LEAD, ACWX, VGIT, CBND, COM, FREL, FTGC, SPHQ, KCE, XLE, QVAL, XLB, IUS, RYF, FMAT, FLQM, FAAR, SPGP, EES, BCI, IYE, CMDY, FCG, XSHQ, XOP, BIZD, CALF, VNQ, UUP, KRE, FENY, FNCL, IEO, RYE, KBE, PXI, KBWB,
- Added Positions: TLT, XLRE, IWD, IEF, STLD, SJM, VIG, VIGI, ILMN, RSP, SPLV, CE, DLN, QQQ, DE, NVDA, REGN, JBSS, BCC, BSCO, HYS, NOC, SPSB, GSY, MINT, IGSB, BSCM, ULST, KLIC, NEAR, SMMU, SMB, SUB, SHM, TIP, REET, XLF, FLRN, BSV, RTM, SHYD, IVOL, PFE, AMLP, GBF, FXZ, EBAY, VZ, PKE, K, CTXS,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, SOXX, SHV, JNK, LQD, BSCN, AGG, VCLT, SPY, IAI, DG, VAW, PHB, HYG, BND, AAPL, CHRW, UPS, TSCO, KO, PCAR, NEU, CLX, GD, GIS, JNJ, PGX, BR, IYR, TGT, TTC, WERN, AMGN,
- Sold Out: EFA, FALN, BSCL, VCSH, USHY, SHY, IBB, HYGV, PSA, FCN, ED, LSI, ZTS, WST, SCI, POOL, GLD, BOOT, RMD, SIVB, LPX, ARW, O, DLR, TRMB, GTLS, COR, PGR, LLY, UFS, DVN, FIS, ADI, URI, WTMF, MYGN, RTH, HZO, AVY, ICVT, RXI, ADS, CDC, SNPS, TUP, MXI, IYF, GAL, OMI, IGE, TDC, AES, IYG, MU, ICF, IAK, FMC, CLF, CFO, CWB, RWK, APA, REZ, VFH, VCR, VSDA, PBS, NUMG, NULG, NANR, WOOD, IYM, IWM, HTUS, HAP, ACWV, FTLS, CUT, XME, SLX, RCD, PIE, LIT, IMTM, CSD,
For the details of Advisors Preferred, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+preferred%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Advisors Preferred, LLC
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,000,151 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 765.15%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 1,052,960 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 1,398,742 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21694.05%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 417,570 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.91%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 502,971 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.1%. The holding were 1,052,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 502,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 383,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 213,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 216,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $197.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 34,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.15%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.39%. The holding were 1,000,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 21694.05%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 1,398,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 136.91%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 417,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 336.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,939,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 390.43%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 290.88%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 62,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Advisors Preferred, LLC. Also check out:
1. Advisors Preferred, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisors Preferred, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisors Preferred, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisors Preferred, LLC keeps buying