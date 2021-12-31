Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

New Purchases: IEI, XLV, IWS, HRL, CPB, VRSK, HON, SFM, COST, ITW, FDS, SPG, BKLN, BSCP, LRCX, OLED, AMD, TPX, BBBY, VVV, KEYS, TT, LYB, PFF, CRL, KLAC, MATX, DECK, XLNX, PPC, TREX, GPI, FCX, PHDG, RWO, SPAB, LEAD, ACWX, VGIT, CBND, COM, FREL, FTGC, SPHQ, KCE, XLE, QVAL, XLB, IUS, RYF, FMAT, FLQM, FAAR, SPGP, EES, BCI, IYE, CMDY, FCG, XSHQ, XOP, BIZD, CALF, VNQ, UUP, KRE, FENY, FNCL, IEO, RYE, KBE, PXI, KBWB,

Rockville, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Preferred, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Advisors Preferred, LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,000,151 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 765.15% ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 1,052,960 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 1,398,742 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21694.05% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 417,570 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.91% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 502,971 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.1%. The holding were 1,052,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 502,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 383,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 213,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 216,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $197.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 34,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.15%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.39%. The holding were 1,000,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 21694.05%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 1,398,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 136.91%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 417,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 336.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,939,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 390.43%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 290.88%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 62,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.