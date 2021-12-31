Cohen Lawrence B Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Stryker Corp, Intel Corp

New Purchases: VUG, NFLX, IUSB, URI, DHI, VTV, VEU, BC, QQQ, PKG, BA, NKE, IJR, IJH, IEMG, F, AAL, PFE, EEM, ABBV, ABNB, LMT, LQD, HZO, MRNA, QCOM, MDY, VHT, VNE, V, LLY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Netflix Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Stryker Corp, Intel Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Lawrence B. As of 2021Q4, Cohen Lawrence B owns 98 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,602 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,587 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,788 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,793 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,835 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $291.998800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 25,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $402.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 6,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.251600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 64,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $323.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 26,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1663.19%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $934.486800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 7,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 87.05%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $255.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 34,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 62.12%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.700600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 22,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 859.69%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $273.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 130,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3261.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.