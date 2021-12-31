Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys iShares Silver Trust, Aflac Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, AT&T Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

- New Purchases: NUE, STZ, AEO, ARKG, HITI,
- Added Positions: SLV, AFL, DIS, CMCSA, TRP, MGA, FTS, FNV, ENB, BHC, SAP, MELI, CME, BIP, OTEX, MA, CVE, SHY, BHP, ILMN, MFC, MKTX, BKNG, PBA, AXP, FCX, CP, AMZN, ICSH, QSR, BAX, AQN, GIB, ING, BBL, UNH, WPM, SNY, ROP, F, FMS, CCJ, GIL, SPG, BAC, NXE, BBU, HON,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, T, RCI, BAM, MSFT, AMD, AEM, SPY, WMT, NVO, TSM, WM, UL, NTR, NVS, BA, WFG, JNJ, GOOGL, CNQ, AEP, WCN, NVDA, INTC, CPG, BEP, WFC, LYB, APTV, PANW, GOOG, SHOP, BEPC, BIL, RTX, HYG, MMM, STN, SJR, CLF, CL, ORAN, GSK, MCD, BRK.B, PKX, TRV, GOLD, AZN, LLY, CVS, HYGH, COF, CSCO, COP, GLW, FB, DLTR, PDS, VRSK, BUD, V, CIXX, UPS, PRU, MRK, VZ,
- Sold Out: EFA, CZR, EWC,
For the details of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 829,382 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 525,579 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 3,836,414 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 586,035 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 333,541 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: High Tide Inc (HITI)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in High Tide Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 685.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 357,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 933.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 101,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 120.05%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 152.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 81,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $134.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 154.60%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP. Also check out:
1. GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP keeps buying