Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys iShares Silver Trust, Aflac Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, AT&T Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Silver Trust, Aflac Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, AT&T Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q4, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 174 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 829,382 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 525,579 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 3,836,414 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 586,035 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 333,541 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in High Tide Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 685.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 357,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 933.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 101,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 120.05%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 152.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 81,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $134.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 154.60%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1.