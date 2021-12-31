Sirios Capital Management L P Buys Qualcomm Inc, Carnival Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Medtronic PLC, Analog Devices Inc

New Purchases: PTLO, RF, AGL, LPLA, IS,

PTLO, RF, AGL, LPLA, IS, Added Positions: QCOM, CCL, INFO, MRVL, LUV, KEY, JCI, PCAR, AMZN, ROP, STZ, WWE, MA, AZEK, BG, SEE, SABR,

QCOM, CCL, INFO, MRVL, LUV, KEY, JCI, PCAR, AMZN, ROP, STZ, WWE, MA, AZEK, BG, SEE, SABR, Reduced Positions: WSM, MDT, ADI, GOOGL, BKR, RCL, DHI, ONTF, PZZA, NKE, CYBR, PFE, ALSN, BSX, WFC, ALC, JPM, ODFL, DIS, HAS, SPLK, DHR, JHG, ABT, LLY, KEYS, SHW, BMBL, CGNT, CGNT, MSFT, VRRM, COP, PCH, TMUS, WCN, PTC, DBX, MTZ, KSS, OPCH, ATEX, EXP, BJ, ERIC, GIS, SPGI, BAC, CSTM, PXD, TFC, VLO,

WSM, MDT, ADI, GOOGL, BKR, RCL, DHI, ONTF, PZZA, NKE, CYBR, PFE, ALSN, BSX, WFC, ALC, JPM, ODFL, DIS, HAS, SPLK, DHR, JHG, ABT, LLY, KEYS, SHW, BMBL, CGNT, CGNT, MSFT, VRRM, COP, PCH, TMUS, WCN, PTC, DBX, MTZ, KSS, OPCH, ATEX, EXP, BJ, ERIC, GIS, SPGI, BAC, CSTM, PXD, TFC, VLO, Sold Out: LOW, SLB, EA, CCK, BERY, PYPL, ESI, DAR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Carnival Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Portillos Inc, sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Medtronic PLC, Analog Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sirios Capital Management L P. As of 2021Q4, Sirios Capital Management L P owns 78 stocks with a total value of $873 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sirios+capital+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 635,969 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.08% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 316,569 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.08% Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 217,689 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 928,745 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 427,666 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 219,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 278,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 111,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $189.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 239,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 316,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 76.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,436,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 147.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 224,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 785,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in KeyCorp by 116.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 445,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 254,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.