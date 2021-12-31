Geller Advisors LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Ziff Davis Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

New Purchases: BNL, SCHX, CTAS, ED, ROK, IQV, VRSK, UNP, PAYX, NEE, MKC, EL, KEY, APD, HLT, XOM, GLW, CVX, BK, ADI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Ziff Davis Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Cintas Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geller Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Geller Advisors LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 418,794 shares, 35.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 294,184 shares, 27.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 113,668 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.87% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 86,343 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 50,902 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.47%

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 278,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $266.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $371.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.47%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 50,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 110,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 88.47%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geller Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07.

Geller Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.