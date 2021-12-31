Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sandler Capital Management Buys Liberty Formula One Group, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sandler Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Formula One Group, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, United Rentals Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandler Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Sandler Capital Management owns 97 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sandler+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 279,830 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.41%
  2. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 669,291 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 142,571 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  4. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 61,930 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
  5. Unum Group (UNM) - 1,164,100 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 373,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 242,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 157,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 259,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 99,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $180.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 56,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 178.75%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 153,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 355.56%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 279,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Azenta Inc (AZTA)

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Azenta Inc by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 199,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 146.88%. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $187.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 67,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 97.29%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 116,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 79.79%. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $291.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.5%. Sandler Capital Management still held 24,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 52.49%. The sale prices were between $92.68 and $117.15, with an estimated average price of $105.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Sandler Capital Management still held 160,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.1%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Sandler Capital Management still held 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 78.59%. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $261.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Sandler Capital Management still held 15,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.81%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Sandler Capital Management still held 110,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus