Sandler Capital Management Buys Liberty Formula One Group, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FWONK, IJK, LYV, KO, AMN, HUBB, AYI, MLM, ABT, WLK, NEOG, AAWW, IWO, MSI, AVGOP.PFD,
- Added Positions: PG, MA, TER, AZTA, VMC, TSM, ACM, ROK, NOVT, WSO, DHR, MCHP, BKLN, WTI,
- Reduced Positions: CRL, CLH, V, ZS, MSFT, CRM, INMD, LH, ON, PLD, FICO, CAE, ANSS, CCI, LEVI, SONO, MEG, TECK, NXPI, TECH, TTEK, BLFS, TDY, AMD, DDOG, FR, NVEE, GLPI,
- Sold Out: PYPL, URI, FB, ADI, CRWD, GOOGL, ESTC, ISRG, NVDA, A, POOL, CDNS, DPZ, AXON, TMO, OLN, AMBA, PLAN, AKAM, COUP, PINS, STLD, FOUR, NOC, GM,
These are the top 5 holdings of SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - 279,830 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.41%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 669,291 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 142,571 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 61,930 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
- Unum Group (UNM) - 1,164,100 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 373,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 242,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 157,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 259,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 99,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Sandler Capital Management initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $180.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 56,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 178.75%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 153,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 355.56%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 279,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Azenta Inc (AZTA)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Azenta Inc by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 199,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 146.88%. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $187.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 67,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Sandler Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 97.29%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 116,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sandler Capital Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 79.79%. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $291.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.5%. Sandler Capital Management still held 24,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 52.49%. The sale prices were between $92.68 and $117.15, with an estimated average price of $105.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Sandler Capital Management still held 160,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.1%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Sandler Capital Management still held 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 78.59%. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $261.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Sandler Capital Management still held 15,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Sandler Capital Management reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.81%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Sandler Capital Management still held 110,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.
