Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Mandiant Inc, Five9 Inc, Globant SA, Sells Chegg Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Mercury Systems Inc

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mandiant Inc, Five9 Inc, Globant SA, Five Below Inc, Ambarella Inc, sells Chegg Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Mercury Systems Inc, Wix.com, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Icon PLC (ICLR) - 594,130 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 548,966 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 870,571 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 805,594 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 819,615 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,569,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 377,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 185,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $140.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 133,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 537,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.74 and $90.49, with an estimated average price of $81.97. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 129,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Globant SA by 81.64%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $258.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 276,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in BellRing Brands Inc by 230.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,208,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Toast Inc by 117618.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 588,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,223,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,048,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $30.42. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,577,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.