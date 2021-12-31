Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Mandiant Inc, Five9 Inc, Globant SA, Sells Chegg Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Mercury Systems Inc

- New Purchases: MNDT, FIVN, FIVE, AMBA, PING, DSGX,
- Added Positions: GLOB, BRBR, TOST, OLLI, MGPI, HQY, SUPN, PCRX, EXEL, CHEF, FTCH, QTWO, IRTC, BURL, COUP, LESL, NATI, AKA, WING, IAA, GWRE, RVLV, SI, COOK, MKTX, NGMS, SDGR, SPOT, LASR, AVO, HYFM, AXON, ROST, HSTM, ANGI,
- Reduced Positions: MNST, EGHT, CDNS, DXCM, MTCH, IDXX, MCHP, LYV, ULTA, DOCU, DLTR, AVAV, RL, KRNT, ICLR, MIME, FND, FOXF, MELI, SITE, DPZ, TW, POWI, PRG, TYL, XLNX, RGEN, ALGN, ISRG, ECPG, OMCL, SPLK, VEEV, SPSC, NICE, KEYS, CPRT, LULU, ADSK, BF.B, HSIC, CHRW, ROP, LMNR, ADBE, DBX, KLAC, ZI, PODD, FAST, ABMD,
- Sold Out: CHGG, RPAY, MRCY, WIX, INFO, LHX, MA,
For the details of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+investment+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 594,130 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 548,966 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 870,571 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 805,594 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 819,615 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,569,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 377,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 185,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $140.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 133,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 537,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.74 and $90.49, with an estimated average price of $81.97. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 129,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Globant SA (GLOB)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Globant SA by 81.64%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $258.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 276,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in BellRing Brands Inc by 230.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,208,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toast Inc (TOST)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Toast Inc by 117618.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 588,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,223,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,048,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $30.42. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,577,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stephens Investment Management Group LLC keeps buying