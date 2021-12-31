Cowen And Company, Llc Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: CCVI, PEGR, ARKK, ET, ADER, SNCE, OYST, ODP, PSTH, CDAQ, BRPM, PFE, HTZ, BACA, NDAC, TGP, SVFC, DGNU, HCNE, MSOS, HMCO, SBEA, IBM, DNAC, AAPL, FOA, TINV, BZFD, DNAB, IMUX, DYNS, CORS, SILJ, CONE, ROSS, DNAA, ADVM, CSCO, JAQC, MMM, BA, CAT, KO, DIS, DOW, INTC, MSFT, PG, RNW, VZ, V, WBA, AXP, CVX, GS, HON, JNJ, JPM, NKE, TRV, WMT, OEF, DIA, EMR, FACT, IDXX, KORE, NRDY, TEVA, ZBH, CND, ZNGA, ATUS, LW, MRTX, SVFA, TCOM, ACAH, ADP, CNR, IBB, MOTV, BSGA, CVS, KVSA, NMR, SRSA, TWOA, ALGN, BMRN, CTRA, DXCM, DMYS, GRAB, HAL, ISRG, IQV, ISAA, MTTR, JMAC, OHPAU, PIII, ABGI, BAX, CSPR, FTEV, GLNG, HZON, INO, INSM, LMACA, MTZ, MTD, SCOA, APA, APGB, BNTX, SCLE, DMAQ, KEX, LSXMK, NSTG, WST, BTWN, CGC, CTLT, FLME, FREY, HCAR, PKI, PCT, SWSS, STL, WAT, WU, LAX, ENER, ALAC, BNIX, BGRY, CZOO, CYBN, GET, GBT, GPACU, GPACU, KURA, LIBY, PPHP, PL, PTGX, TGNA, WINV, DXJ, WKHS, ANF, AGBA, DIDI, DISH, ESSC, GBRG, ML, SCPL, SNDX, TGT, TOL, GDX, VHAQ,
- Added Positions: IPOF, AMD, INVZ, ESTA, CTLP, PRQR, AVDL, FTAI, STOK, MCD, TSIB, DNAD, EJFAU, WFC, LCID, C, HCII, BEEM, BSX, TELA, GPAC, APYX, MRNA, HIPO, AMRN, CHNGU, VAQC, FITB, KVSC, VTRS, SNDL, RDUS, AZN, RF, NOVV, JWSM, HD,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, MIC, SAVA, CLDX, ARYD, CRM, SWCH, VTAQ, BMY, LYV, SRPT, GM, SPGI, GSAQ, ASHR, HEAR, PFTA, MJ, IPOD, SEER, TROX, VMW, FOLD, RLMD, NXU, IONS, DBVT, KEY, IMAQ, CBAY, CLAQ, AAL,
- Sold Out: HYG, SPY, LOW, IWM, XBI, XLI, XLV, FULC, IWO, ITB, XLE, XRT, XOP, STMP, CNI, LSAQ, NICE, BBVA, IGT, HFRO, HOOD, SEAH, CANO, BOWX, ARD, HZAC, FIVN, FCX, FOXA, FXI, UTHR, APLS, BEPC, NAAC, VLN, HAIN, BBL, DELL, LEAP.U, ENPC, SNII, RPG, WEBR, RSP, ABUS, ACEV, BNNRU, RSX, SBAC, ZION, BAC, KR, EAF, FOREU, ITQRU, AHPAU, AHPAU, LICY, AACIU, VLTA, IOVA, XLRN, CCJ, CHNG, HLXA, AUS.U, CMLT, HYZN, NLOK, MDP, MDP, VIR, ZNTL, CONX, PPGHU, ENFAU, GSQD.U, FRSGU, CLVS, CORT, INCY, OMER, TGTX, FE, GLW, EHC, TSM, WHR, IMCC, VRRM, GRUB, CLVR, OPEN, IIAC, SUNL, FTCV, PPGH, KLAQ, RXRAU, LDHAU, FORE, FRON, ACTD, COOK, RKLB, SLVRU, BKSY, XME, ACAD, CERS, DRNA, EDIT, MCRB, RIGL, VRAY, DCPH, SDC, VIEW, RCOR, CRXT, PAFO,
For the details of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowen+and+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 6,549,093 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3000.22%
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 810,687 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.98%
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 1,888,740 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - 5,976,605 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
- Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 3,903,464 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.71%
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 3,494,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp (PEGR)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,236,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 790,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 3000.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 6,549,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 725.23%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 191,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd by 251.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $7.34, with an estimated average price of $5.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,249,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.19 and $81.54, with an estimated average price of $69.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 810,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Cantaloupe Inc by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,903,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV by 486.83%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,564,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC. Also check out:
1. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs