Cowen And Company, Llc Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: CCVI, PEGR, ARKK, ET, ADER, SNCE, OYST, ODP, PSTH, CDAQ, BRPM, PFE, HTZ, BACA, NDAC, TGP, SVFC, DGNU, HCNE, MSOS, HMCO, SBEA, IBM, DNAC, AAPL, FOA, TINV, BZFD, DNAB, IMUX, DYNS, CORS, SILJ, CONE, ROSS, DNAA, ADVM, CSCO, JAQC, MMM, BA, CAT, KO, DIS, DOW, INTC, MSFT, PG, RNW, VZ, V, WBA, AXP, CVX, GS, HON, JNJ, JPM, NKE, TRV, WMT, OEF, DIA, EMR, FACT, IDXX, KORE, NRDY, TEVA, ZBH, CND, ZNGA, ATUS, LW, MRTX, SVFA, TCOM, ACAH, ADP, CNR, IBB, MOTV, BSGA, CVS, KVSA, NMR, SRSA, TWOA, ALGN, BMRN, CTRA, DXCM, DMYS, GRAB, HAL, ISRG, IQV, ISAA, MTTR, JMAC, OHPAU, PIII, ABGI, BAX, CSPR, FTEV, GLNG, HZON, INO, INSM, LMACA, MTZ, MTD, SCOA, APA, APGB, BNTX, SCLE, DMAQ, KEX, LSXMK, NSTG, WST, BTWN, CGC, CTLT, FLME, FREY, HCAR, PKI, PCT, SWSS, STL, WAT, WU, LAX, ENER, ALAC, BNIX, BGRY, CZOO, CYBN, GET, GBT, GPACU, GPACU, KURA, LIBY, PPHP, PL, PTGX, TGNA, WINV, DXJ, WKHS, ANF, AGBA, DIDI, DISH, ESSC, GBRG, ML, SCPL, SNDX, TGT, TOL, GDX, VHAQ,

IPOF, AMD, INVZ, ESTA, CTLP, PRQR, AVDL, FTAI, STOK, MCD, TSIB, DNAD, EJFAU, WFC, LCID, C, HCII, BEEM, BSX, TELA, GPAC, APYX, MRNA, HIPO, AMRN, CHNGU, VAQC, FITB, KVSC, VTRS, SNDL, RDUS, AZN, RF, NOVV, JWSM, HD, Reduced Positions: QQQ, MIC, SAVA, CLDX, ARYD, CRM, SWCH, VTAQ, BMY, LYV, SRPT, GM, SPGI, GSAQ, ASHR, HEAR, PFTA, MJ, IPOD, SEER, TROX, VMW, FOLD, RLMD, NXU, IONS, DBVT, KEY, IMAQ, CBAY, CLAQ, AAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lowe's Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowen And Company, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cowen And Company, Llc owns 630 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 6,549,093 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3000.22% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 810,687 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.98% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 1,888,740 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - 5,976,605 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 3,903,464 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.71%

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 3,494,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,236,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 790,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 3000.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 6,549,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 725.23%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 191,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd by 251.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $7.34, with an estimated average price of $5.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,249,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.19 and $81.54, with an estimated average price of $69.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 810,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Cantaloupe Inc by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,903,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV by 486.83%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,564,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.