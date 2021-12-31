CWS Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells SL Green Realty Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: VUSB, CERN, MRK, QCOM, ADP, MGEE, NJR, AEP, DE, GNTX,

VUSB, CERN, MRK, QCOM, ADP, MGEE, NJR, AEP, DE, GNTX, Added Positions: SYK, IVV, SCHP, VXUS, MSFT, VTV, VUG, VB, HD, VIG, IJH, IEFA, VOO, IJR, BIPC, AMZN, ABBV, DIS, AAPL, PG, GILD, MMM, JPM, ZTS, PEP, GOOGL, UPS, TMO, O, ROK, SNA, BND, TROW, DOW, UNH, VZ, GOOG, PII, CVX, DCI, CFR, ORCL, CBSH, KO, CSCO, GD, GGG, JNJ, BMY, BA, BRK.B, BDX, NKE, NDSN, ACN, ABT, CAT, LLY, ESML, COST, PYPL, DUK, EW, MPC, KMI, EMR, WRB, INFO, UNP, TGT, LOW, MDT, SBUX, NSC, PRU,

SYK, IVV, SCHP, VXUS, MSFT, VTV, VUG, VB, HD, VIG, IJH, IEFA, VOO, IJR, BIPC, AMZN, ABBV, DIS, AAPL, PG, GILD, MMM, JPM, ZTS, PEP, GOOGL, UPS, TMO, O, ROK, SNA, BND, TROW, DOW, UNH, VZ, GOOG, PII, CVX, DCI, CFR, ORCL, CBSH, KO, CSCO, GD, GGG, JNJ, BMY, BA, BRK.B, BDX, NKE, NDSN, ACN, ABT, CAT, LLY, ESML, COST, PYPL, DUK, EW, MPC, KMI, EMR, WRB, INFO, UNP, TGT, LOW, MDT, SBUX, NSC, PRU, Reduced Positions: LIN, PAYX, ITW, MO, XOM, CGNX, INTC, PFE, PM, NEE, IBM, K, SUSA, RTX, PH, EXPD, DEO, CLX, BRO,

LIN, PAYX, ITW, MO, XOM, CGNX, INTC, PFE, PM, NEE, IBM, K, SUSA, RTX, PH, EXPD, DEO, CLX, BRO, Sold Out: SLG, CRL, ULTA, PSX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells SL Green Realty Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWS Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CWS Financial Advisors, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 309,413 shares, 29.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 209,161 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,530 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,576 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 149,840 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 85,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MGE Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.59 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.26%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 318.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.