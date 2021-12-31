CWS Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells SL Green Realty Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: VUSB, CERN, MRK, QCOM, ADP, MGEE, NJR, AEP, DE, GNTX,
- Added Positions: SYK, IVV, SCHP, VXUS, MSFT, VTV, VUG, VB, HD, VIG, IJH, IEFA, VOO, IJR, BIPC, AMZN, ABBV, DIS, AAPL, PG, GILD, MMM, JPM, ZTS, PEP, GOOGL, UPS, TMO, O, ROK, SNA, BND, TROW, DOW, UNH, VZ, GOOG, PII, CVX, DCI, CFR, ORCL, CBSH, KO, CSCO, GD, GGG, JNJ, BMY, BA, BRK.B, BDX, NKE, NDSN, ACN, ABT, CAT, LLY, ESML, COST, PYPL, DUK, EW, MPC, KMI, EMR, WRB, INFO, UNP, TGT, LOW, MDT, SBUX, NSC, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, PAYX, ITW, MO, XOM, CGNX, INTC, PFE, PM, NEE, IBM, K, SUSA, RTX, PH, EXPD, DEO, CLX, BRO,
- Sold Out: SLG, CRL, ULTA, PSX,
For the details of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cws+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 309,413 shares, 29.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 209,161 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,530 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,576 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 149,840 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 85,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MGE Energy Inc (MGEE)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MGE Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.59 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.26%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 318.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CWS Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying