WNY Asset Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, RCM Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Visa Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, RCM Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Visa Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WNY Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WNY Asset Management, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 183,917 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 170,079 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 104,917 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 248,366 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,986 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in RCM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 397,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $270.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 614.01%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 27,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 97.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 102,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 195.21%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $223.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 165,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 281.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 103,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.8 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.69.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.