WNY Asset Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, RCM Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: RCMT, VUSB, HNDL, PYPL, ENFR, NSC, DFIV, SONO, WPM, XLV, COF, MA, COIN, VAW, VGT, AMD, TMO, TJX, LOW, BLK, VYM,
- Added Positions: QQQ, TIP, VTIP, VZ, MGK, T, BDJ, VOD, GILD, SCHA, BRK.B, FMO, MGV, PSI, IWB, VOE, AMZN, NVDA, VDC, VIGI, VTV, IBM, XLK, PFE, SPDW, XLF, XLC, FDX, VIOO, MOAT, VYMI, VOO, BGY, AGG, FB, VHT, XLE, CVX, LLY, LUV, BAC, VB, HD, INTC, NOBL, NFG, NGG, MRNA, NCV, XT, VO, IJS, IJJ, GLD, GOOGL, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, FLOT, SCHR, EFG, F, SCHV, QCOM, SCHZ, JD, VCSH, GM, XPER, CRM, IBB, SCHM, BMY, IVV, JPST, RTM, ABT, VIG, XOM, SBUX, WBA, DFUS, KO, CSCO, VCR, VEU, HSBC, ING, MRK, PAYX, BABA, GOOG, ABBV, WMT, TSLA, BA, CSX, DHR, EXPD, NEE, JMBS, GSK, IFRA, DOW,
- Sold Out: IBUY, V, ARKG, MGPI, MDT, FEZ, KD,
For the details of WNY Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wny+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WNY Asset Management, LLC
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 183,917 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 170,079 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 104,917 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 248,366 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,986 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in RCM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 397,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $270.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 614.01%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 27,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 97.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 102,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 195.21%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $223.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 165,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 281.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 103,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.8 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.69.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of WNY Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. WNY Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WNY Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WNY Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WNY Asset Management, LLC keeps buying