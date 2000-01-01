Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Quality Stocks With High GF Scores and Momentum

Companies to consider as volatility in markets continues

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Stocks gyrated on Wednesday following an early-week selloff.
  • GuruFocus’ stock summary page contains a few new sections for growth and momentum.
  • The website’s All-in-One Screener listed several stocks with high GF Scores and momentum ranks.
Article's Main Image

In light of U.S. markets gyrating up and down during the final week of April, five high-quality stocks with high GF Scores and momentum ranks include Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial)(GOOG, Financial), Amphenol Corp. (APH, Financial), Fastenal Co. (FAST, Financial) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,301.93, up approximately 61 points from Tuesday’s close of 33,240.18 despite hitting an intraday high of 33,697.18.

1519408943347081216.png

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature, the mean day’s change for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index stocks is 0.50% with a median of 0.45%.

1519411712690823168.png

Stocks sold off earlier during the week, with the Dow dropping from Monday’s reading of 34,049.46. During the past month, the mean return for the S&P 500 stocks is -5.50% with a median of -6.06%.

1519412453321023488.png

As investors monitor uncertainty in the stock market, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several stocks with high business quality, a GF Score of at least 97 out of 100 and a momentum rank of at 9 out of 10.

GuruFocus’ stock summary page contains a few new sections based on the GF Score’s five rankings: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value and momentum. The overall GF Score is ranked from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest score. GuruFocus’ backtesting research found that stocks with a high GF Score usually have higher outperformance potential than stocks with a low score.

1519432991439396864.png

According to the research, key factors of momentum include the six to one-month momentum indicator and the 12 to one-month momentum indicator. Like each of the other ranks in the GF Score, the momentum rank ranges from 1 to 10, with 10 as the highest score.

Apple

Shares of Apple (

AAPL, Financial) traded around $156.57, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.02.

1519418174368456704.png

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has a GF Score of 97 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a momentum rank of 9.

1519421875233562624.png

Apple’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and both six to one-month momentum and 12 to one-month momentum outperforming more than 81% of global competitors.

1519420641281908736.png

Gurus with holdings in Apple include

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

1519420826758225920.png

Alphabet

Class A shares of Alphabet Inc. (

GOOGL, Financial) traded around $2,285.89, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89.

1519421163116240896.png

The Mountain View, California-based interactive media giant has a GF Score of 99 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum.

1519421536342188032.png

Alphabet’s positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a six to one-month momentum ratio that outperforms approximately 77% of global competitors and a 12 to one-month momentum ratio that outperforms approximately 87% of global peers.

1519422899444850688.png

Amphenol

Shares of Amphenol (

APH, Financial) traded around $70.16, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96.

1519423616545005568.png

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based fiber hardware company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth, profitability and momentum despite financial strength and GF Value ranking just 7 out of 10.

1519424458798997504.png

Amphenol’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank and a 12-1 momentum ratio that outperforms more than 70% of global competitors.

1519425240751480832.png

Fastenal

Shares of Fastenal (

FAST, Financial) traded around $55.74, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04.

1519425636043661312.png

The Winona, Minnesota-based fastener company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum.

1519426504415584256.png

Fastenal’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and momentum indicators that outperform more than 63% of global competitors.

1519427536252116992.png

Edwards Lifesciences

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (

EW, Financial) traded around $109.80, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

1519427971381796864.png

The Irvine, California-based medical device company has a GF Score of 97 out of 10, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 9 out of 10 for financial strength and momentum.

1519428313288876032.png

Edwards Lifesciences’ positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a 12 to one-month momentum ratio that outperforms more than 86% of global competitors.

1519431465023119360.png

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus