5 Quality Stocks With High GF Scores and Momentum

In light of U.S. markets gyrating up and down during the final week of April, five high-quality stocks with high GF Scores and momentum ranks include Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial)( GOOG, Financial), Amphenol Corp. ( APH, Financial), Fastenal Co. ( FAST, Financial) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. ( EW, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,301.93, up approximately 61 points from Tuesday’s close of 33,240.18 despite hitting an intraday high of 33,697.18.

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature, the mean day’s change for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index stocks is 0.50% with a median of 0.45%.

Stocks sold off earlier during the week, with the Dow dropping from Monday’s reading of 34,049.46. During the past month, the mean return for the S&P 500 stocks is -5.50% with a median of -6.06%.

As investors monitor uncertainty in the stock market, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several stocks with high business quality, a GF Score of at least 97 out of 100 and a momentum rank of at 9 out of 10.

GuruFocus’ stock summary page contains a few new sections based on the GF Score’s five rankings: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value and momentum. The overall GF Score is ranked from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest score. GuruFocus’ backtesting research found that stocks with a high GF Score usually have higher outperformance potential than stocks with a low score.

According to the research, key factors of momentum include the six to one-month momentum indicator and the 12 to one-month momentum indicator. Like each of the other ranks in the GF Score, the momentum rank ranges from 1 to 10, with 10 as the highest score.

Apple

Shares of Apple ( AAPL, Financial) traded around $156.57, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.02.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has a GF Score of 97 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a momentum rank of 9.

Apple’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and both six to one-month momentum and 12 to one-month momentum outperforming more than 81% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Apple include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

Alphabet

Class A shares of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial) traded around $2,285.89, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89.

The Mountain View, California-based interactive media giant has a GF Score of 99 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum.

Alphabet’s positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a six to one-month momentum ratio that outperforms approximately 77% of global competitors and a 12 to one-month momentum ratio that outperforms approximately 87% of global peers.

Amphenol

Shares of Amphenol ( APH, Financial) traded around $70.16, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based fiber hardware company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth, profitability and momentum despite financial strength and GF Value ranking just 7 out of 10.

Amphenol’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank and a 12-1 momentum ratio that outperforms more than 70% of global competitors.

Fastenal

Shares of Fastenal ( FAST, Financial) traded around $55.74, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04.

The Winona, Minnesota-based fastener company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum.

Fastenal’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and momentum indicators that outperform more than 63% of global competitors.

Edwards Lifesciences

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences ( EW, Financial) traded around $109.80, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

The Irvine, California-based medical device company has a GF Score of 97 out of 10, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 9 out of 10 for financial strength and momentum.

Edwards Lifesciences’ positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a 12 to one-month momentum ratio that outperforms more than 86% of global competitors.