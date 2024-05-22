Market Summary
The major U.S. stock indices, including the S&P 500 (+1.2%), Nasdaq Composite (+1.4%), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.8%), ended the day at or near record highs. This positive momentum was largely in response to the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which indicated a slight easing in inflation.
Inflation Data and Market Response
The April CPI report revealed a year-over-year decrease in both total CPI (to 3.4% from 3.5%) and core CPI (to 3.6% from 3.8%). This data follows three consecutive months of higher-than-expected CPI figures and other reports suggesting persistent price pressures. Consequently, market rates dropped significantly, with the 10-year note yield falling nine basis points to 4.36% and the 2-year note yield decreasing eight basis points to 4.74%.
Retail Sales and Rate Cut Expectations
April's retail sales data showed a slowdown in consumer spending. Following this, the likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September increased to 75.3% from 65.1% the previous day, as per the CME FedWatch Tool.
Stock Market Performance
Broad gains were seen across many stocks. The information technology sector led the gains, closing up 2.3%, with significant contributions from semiconductor companies NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) and Broadcom (AVGO, Financial). Conversely, the consumer discretionary sector was the weakest performer, largely unchanged from the previous day, impacted by declines in Tesla (TSLA, Financial) and Amazon.com (AMZN, Financial).
Meme Stocks and Profit-Taking
Meme stocks like GameStop (GME, Financial) and AMC Entertainment (AMC, Financial) experienced notable declines due to profit-taking after recent substantial increases.
Economic Indicators and Future Data Releases
Today's economic indicators included the Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index and April's CPI and retail sales data, which showed a cautious consumer spending pattern. Upcoming data releases will feature weekly jobless claims, housing starts, building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed survey.
Global Markets and Commodities
In international markets, European indices saw modest gains while Asian markets were mixed. Commodity prices varied, with increases in crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver, and copper.
Guru Stock Picks
Carl Icahn has made the following transactions:
- Add in IEP by 4.9%
Louis Moore Bacon has made the following transactions:
- Sold out in CONX
Francis Chou has made the following transactions:
- New position in LSXMK
Today's News
Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) saw a notable increase of 5% in extended trading on Wednesday following the announcement of fiscal third-quarter results that exceeded expectations. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to between $53.6B and $53.8B, up from the previous $51.5B to $52.5B, surpassing analysts' projections. Cisco's CFO Scott Herren highlighted the stabilization of demand and the strategic addition of Splunk to their product line as key growth catalysts. Meanwhile, competitors Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Arista Networks (ANET, Financial) experienced declines following the news.
Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), revealed significant portfolio adjustments in its latest 13F filings. The fund initiated new positions in Amazon (AMZN, Financial), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial), and Medtronic (MDT, Financial), while exiting stakes in CME Group (CME, Financial), Discover Financial Services (DFS, Financial), and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR, Financial). Notably, the fund increased its holdings in Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), Apple (AAPL, Financial), and Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), signaling a bullish stance on these tech giants.
Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)'s Duquesne Family Office also made headlines with its new investments in Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial), Kinder Morgan (KMI, Financial), Meta Platforms (META, Financial), and Discover Financial (DFS, Financial). The office strategically exited positions in UBS (UBS), Lamb Weston (LW), and Chevron (CVX), among others. Additionally, it increased its holdings in Natera (NTRA, Financial) and Woodward (WWD, Financial), while reducing stakes in Eli Lilly (LLY, Financial) and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial).
Corvex Management, led by Keith Meister, disclosed new investments in Air Products and Chemicals (APD, Financial), Blackstone (BX, Financial), and TKO Group Holdings (TKO, Financial) in its latest 13F filings. The hedge fund increased its stake in Illumina (ILMN, Financial) and reduced holdings in CSX (CSX, Financial) and Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX, Financial), adjusting its portfolio to align with its strategic objectives.
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), made significant changes to its investment portfolio, as seen in its recent 13F filing. The fund completely exited its positions in BlackRock (BLK, Financial), JPMorgan (JPM, Financial), and Home Depot (HD, Financial), while more than doubling its stake in Walmart (WMT, Financial) and taking a new position in Nu Holdings (NU, Financial).
GameStop (GME, Financial) and other meme stocks such as AMC (AMC, Financial), SunPower (SPWR, Financial), and BlackBerry (BB) experienced a sharp decline on Wednesday, pulling back from their recent speculative surge. The stocks saw significant losses during the trading session, with GameStop dropping 31% and AMC losing 25%, highlighting the volatile nature of these meme-driven movements.
