Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Buys Tesla Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Visa Inc, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells Visa Inc, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, PayPal Holdings Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 194 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, IWM, IJK, IJJ, SQ, TT, WY, ADM, AMD, CINF, DD, MRVL, TROW, UN, UPS,

TSLA, IWM, IJK, IJJ, SQ, TT, WY, ADM, AMD, CINF, DD, MRVL, TROW, UN, UPS, Added Positions: VUG, VWO, VTV, VEA, NVDA, DOCU, MSFT, VO, BRK.B, GOOG, AVGO, ABT, PFE, CSCO, T, NKE, MRK, MDLZ, C, CE, CVS, TGT, UNH, VLO, WM, TMO, SYY, MDT, YUM, LLY, JPM, GILD, CLX, BA, ET, MMP, RTX, PPG, NFLX, MA, HON, FDX, DE, CME, BAC, AMT, APD, SBUX, SLB, VV,

VUG, VWO, VTV, VEA, NVDA, DOCU, MSFT, VO, BRK.B, GOOG, AVGO, ABT, PFE, CSCO, T, NKE, MRK, MDLZ, C, CE, CVS, TGT, UNH, VLO, WM, TMO, SYY, MDT, YUM, LLY, JPM, GILD, CLX, BA, ET, MMP, RTX, PPG, NFLX, MA, HON, FDX, DE, CME, BAC, AMT, APD, SBUX, SLB, VV, Reduced Positions: V, VTI, AMZN, PYPL, AAPL, VNQ, TTD, GOOGL, RF, VZ, PG, MO, DIS, EBAY, LIN, LOW, LMT, SHW, BR, MSEX, PM, ADBE, NEE, NSC, KLAC, ECL, COST, CAT, BDX, ADP, EPD,

V, VTI, AMZN, PYPL, AAPL, VNQ, TTD, GOOGL, RF, VZ, PG, MO, DIS, EBAY, LIN, LOW, LMT, SHW, BR, MSEX, PM, ADBE, NEE, NSC, KLAC, ECL, COST, CAT, BDX, ADP, EPD, Sold Out: COP, PSX, GSK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,898 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,251 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 21,052 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.54% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,368 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,266 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $158.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $62.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $124.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,455 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 249.87%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,019 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,258 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 157.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,468 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 68.56%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $532.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $222.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $182.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,713 shares as of .

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.