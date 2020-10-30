West Bancorporation Inc Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Investment company West Bancorporation Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Union Pacific Corp, Xilinx Inc, sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Bancorporation Inc. As of 2020Q3, West Bancorporation Inc owns 294 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EW, GNRC, AON, XLNX, RTX, FIVG, TOT, THG, AMLP,

EW, GNRC, AON, XLNX, RTX, FIVG, TOT, THG, AMLP, Added Positions: UNP, APD, WM, MA, DPZ, EA, ROK, BLK, GLD, STZ, AAPL, ABT, TMO, CRM, PFG, NVDA, HD, DHR, AMZN, ZTS, IQV, KEYS, PYPL, SLV, VIG, NKE, MKC, LHX, FISV, NEE, COST, AMT, ADBE, VHT,

UNP, APD, WM, MA, DPZ, EA, ROK, BLK, GLD, STZ, AAPL, ABT, TMO, CRM, PFG, NVDA, HD, DHR, AMZN, ZTS, IQV, KEYS, PYPL, SLV, VIG, NKE, MKC, LHX, FISV, NEE, COST, AMT, ADBE, VHT, Reduced Positions: AEL, VYM, VEA, BRK.B, HON, IWD, MDLZ, MDT, GOOG, IWF, EFA, SDY, FB, DON, VNQ, VTV, VWO, IDV, IEMG, IJJ, IJK, DFS, TJX, VO, MMC, AMGN, RWX, ITOT, AIG, MO, DES, ACWI, V, PML, VOD, USB, MRK, D, BAC, IWP, IWS, SCHD, WFC, XOM,

AEL, VYM, VEA, BRK.B, HON, IWD, MDLZ, MDT, GOOG, IWF, EFA, SDY, FB, DON, VNQ, VTV, VWO, IDV, IEMG, IJJ, IJK, DFS, TJX, VO, MMC, AMGN, RWX, ITOT, AIG, MO, DES, ACWI, V, PML, VOD, USB, MRK, D, BAC, IWP, IWS, SCHD, WFC, XOM, Sold Out: CNC, GS, AGG, USMV, VIAC,

For the details of WEST BANCORPORATION INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+bancorporation+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 37,629 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 134,821 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 156,049 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 51,826 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 14,969 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $181.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 972 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 895 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 175.92%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $275.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $283.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 912 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $377.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 887 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $119.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of .

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

West Bancorporation Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.