JNB Advisors LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Sells Microsoft Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc

Investment company JNB Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, sells Microsoft Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc, M&T Bank Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNB Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, JNB Advisors LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 178,470 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 86,205 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,605 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 142,107 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,432 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $125.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 30,340 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $141.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,160 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $349.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,419 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,550 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,248 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 373.61%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 290,159 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.14%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $327.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 41,622 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 364.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 134,156 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 672.67%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,235 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $288.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,516 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 455.89%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,498 shares as of .

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.