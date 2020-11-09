Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, American International Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Facebook Inc, Axalta Coating Systems during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamond Hill Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 149 stocks with a total value of $18.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LHX, CAT, WY, D, DE, AMTD, Y, BCEI,

LHX, CAT, WY, D, DE, AMTD, Y, BCEI, Added Positions: AIG, CTSH, HIG, FIS, VFC, PSA, C, KEX, SCHW, GM, LIVN, XEC, GRA, PEP, ADM, SJI, STL, CALM, HON, JPM, ST, ITGR, POST, KKR, GILD, SEB, CMPR, PRA, UGI, NTUS, MMC, ALK, RCI, NVS, NTRS,

AIG, CTSH, HIG, FIS, VFC, PSA, C, KEX, SCHW, GM, LIVN, XEC, GRA, PEP, ADM, SJI, STL, CALM, HON, JPM, ST, ITGR, POST, KKR, GILD, SEB, CMPR, PRA, UGI, NTUS, MMC, ALK, RCI, NVS, NTRS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, TMO, FB, ABT, AXTA, NBL, CARR, MET, WLTW, BWA, PM, COOP, HUBG, BSX, BKU, BKNG, JCI, TXN, DIS, HBI, ASH, SHW, SIVB, FWONK, V, CFX, MTN, PRGO, TJX, ACC, CVS, MS, BOKF, JNPR, FRC, HUM, CMCSA, STZ, CPA, AAP, OZK, ALGT, CVX, WNS, AAN, ORLY, SRCL, RNR, SANM, CUBE, CRI, MAA, JBGS, CADE, RRR, FLOW, AVT, BRO, RGA, JLL, GRBK, TRS, BR, FLO, WWW, L, TSM, TTC, IAA, BHF, FLIC, STAR, MCK, GOOG, DFS, LANC, BEN, DEI, NXPI, CHKP, TEL,

MSFT, GOOGL, TMO, FB, ABT, AXTA, NBL, CARR, MET, WLTW, BWA, PM, COOP, HUBG, BSX, BKU, BKNG, JCI, TXN, DIS, HBI, ASH, SHW, SIVB, FWONK, V, CFX, MTN, PRGO, TJX, ACC, CVS, MS, BOKF, JNPR, FRC, HUM, CMCSA, STZ, CPA, AAP, OZK, ALGT, CVX, WNS, AAN, ORLY, SRCL, RNR, SANM, CUBE, CRI, MAA, JBGS, CADE, RRR, FLOW, AVT, BRO, RGA, JLL, GRBK, TRS, BR, FLO, WWW, L, TSM, TTC, IAA, BHF, FLIC, STAR, MCK, GOOG, DFS, LANC, BEN, DEI, NXPI, CHKP, TEL, Sold Out: ROP, RPM, K, BGS, IWD, BK, FAST, FISV,