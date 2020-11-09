Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, American International Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Facebook Inc, Axalta Coating Systems during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamond Hill Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 149 stocks with a total value of $18.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LHX, CAT, WY, D, DE, AMTD, Y, BCEI,
- Added Positions: AIG, CTSH, HIG, FIS, VFC, PSA, C, KEX, SCHW, GM, LIVN, XEC, GRA, PEP, ADM, SJI, STL, CALM, HON, JPM, ST, ITGR, POST, KKR, GILD, SEB, CMPR, PRA, UGI, NTUS, MMC, ALK, RCI, NVS, NTRS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, TMO, FB, ABT, AXTA, NBL, CARR, MET, WLTW, BWA, PM, COOP, HUBG, BSX, BKU, BKNG, JCI, TXN, DIS, HBI, ASH, SHW, SIVB, FWONK, V, CFX, MTN, PRGO, TJX, ACC, CVS, MS, BOKF, JNPR, FRC, HUM, CMCSA, STZ, CPA, AAP, OZK, ALGT, CVX, WNS, AAN, ORLY, SRCL, RNR, SANM, CUBE, CRI, MAA, JBGS, CADE, RRR, FLOW, AVT, BRO, RGA, JLL, GRBK, TRS, BR, FLO, WWW, L, TSM, TTC, IAA, BHF, FLIC, STAR, MCK, GOOG, DFS, LANC, BEN, DEI, NXPI, CHKP, TEL,
- Sold Out: ROP, RPM, K, BGS, IWD, BK, FAST, FISV,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diamond+hill+capital/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Diamond Hill Capital
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 5,602,900 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.56%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,694,119 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 19,827,786 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 7,661,142 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 10,143,816 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $187.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,024,507 shares as of . New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,085,298 shares as of . New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,747,416 shares as of . New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 983,054 shares as of . New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $253.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 332,737 shares as of . New Purchase: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 941,405 shares as of . Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,827,786 shares as of . Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $75.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,834,301 shares as of . Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,242,674 shares as of . Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Public Storage by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $228.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 768,819 shares as of . Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,422,477 shares as of . Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 151.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 826,210 shares as of . Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.13 and $70.94, with an estimated average price of $67.56. Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $27.95. Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.19%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $222.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 184,097 shares as of . Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.5%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1794.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 151,854 shares as of . Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 99.49%. The sale prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $500.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 2,529 shares as of . Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 50.12%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $285.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 725,914 shares as of . Reduced: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 87.58%. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 300,447 shares as of . Reduced: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Noble Energy Inc by 99.68%. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 14,500 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Diamond Hill Capital. Also check out:
1. Diamond Hill Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diamond Hill Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diamond Hill Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diamond Hill Capital keeps buying