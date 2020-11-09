Shaker Investments Llc Buys WESCO International Inc, M/I Homes Inc, Avient Corp, Sells Livongo Health Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, LGI Homes Inc

Investment company Shaker Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WESCO International Inc, M/I Homes Inc, Avient Corp, Qualys Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Livongo Health Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2020Q3, Shaker Investments Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 642,019 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 20,938 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 9,335 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 48,103 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 13,151 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.56%

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 54,075 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,622 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,114 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,723 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.19 and $110.71, with an estimated average price of $97.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,492 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $406.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 1152.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.18 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $55.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 115,971 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $46.87, with an estimated average price of $41.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 48,745 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,042 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in LivePerson Inc by 101.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 43,149 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Immunomedics Inc by 68.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,710 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 336.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,243 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28.

Shaker Investments Llc reduced to a holding in Livongo Health Inc by 64.67%. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.1%. Shaker Investments Llc still held 39,554 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 33.56%. The sale prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $761.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Shaker Investments Llc still held 13,151 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc reduced to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Shaker Investments Llc still held 31,892 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 28.42%. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Shaker Investments Llc still held 69,577 shares as of .

Shaker Investments Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.59%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Shaker Investments Llc still held 4,707 shares as of .