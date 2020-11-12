Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Ontrak Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Abbott Laboratories

New York, NY, based Investment company Griffin Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Ontrak Inc, Edison International, Oracle Corp, sells McDonald's Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Dominion Energy Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Griffin Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Griffin Asset Management, Inc. owns 202 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GS, LUV, OTRK, EIX, ORCL, CRWD, NEM, DKNG, BEN, TXG, TRI, GDX, DOCU, IIPR, STOR, WIX, NIO, BPYU, CDE, NFLX, CCL, LUMN, CSTM, INFN, HL, SLNO, Added Positions: V, SBUX, TJX, BAC, LVGO, ULTA, AXDX, ASML, LIN, GOOGL, KO, PLSE, JPM, HON, GE, DIS, APA, NOW, PFE, ALB, USB, K, WPC, DFS, ENB, STZ, AVGO, MELI, UL, MGNI, TTD, MTDR, T, SO, PAYX, CMP, NEE, CERN, GILD, LMT, NKE, O, AMT, ARCC, TEAM, TDOC, ACN, AZN, BMRN, MPC, IJJ, COP, FAST, GPC, WM, LHX, VFC, UNP, IRM, TXN, TROW,

V, SBUX, TJX, BAC, LVGO, ULTA, AXDX, ASML, LIN, GOOGL, KO, PLSE, JPM, HON, GE, DIS, APA, NOW, PFE, ALB, USB, K, WPC, DFS, ENB, STZ, AVGO, MELI, UL, MGNI, TTD, MTDR, T, SO, PAYX, CMP, NEE, CERN, GILD, LMT, NKE, O, AMT, ARCC, TEAM, TDOC, ACN, AZN, BMRN, MPC, IJJ, COP, FAST, GPC, WM, LHX, VFC, UNP, IRM, TXN, TROW, Reduced Positions: MCD, AAPL, MSFT, OLED, IBM, ABT, ABBV, DHR, D, HD, PYPL, MRK, WFC, FSLY, AMZN, KMI, MDLZ, UPS, TGT, AXP, QQQ, XOM, CLF, TFC, BA, ITW, COST, PEP, PM, WMT, VRSK, BRK.B, AKAM, BX, MO, LULU, ZM, ET, GH, NVS, CVS, NVDA, CVX, CL, MET, WBA, BXMT, MAIN, BABA, SHOP, BMY, MLM, CB, PG, QCOM, IJK, VOO, BIPC, VB, IVV, SQ, VEEV, NXPI, VRTX, SYY, SNA, WPM, SHW, RDS.A, GGG, DD, CMCSA, APD, YUM, UNH, HACK,

MCD, AAPL, MSFT, OLED, IBM, ABT, ABBV, DHR, D, HD, PYPL, MRK, WFC, FSLY, AMZN, KMI, MDLZ, UPS, TGT, AXP, QQQ, XOM, CLF, TFC, BA, ITW, COST, PEP, PM, WMT, VRSK, BRK.B, AKAM, BX, MO, LULU, ZM, ET, GH, NVS, CVS, NVDA, CVX, CL, MET, WBA, BXMT, MAIN, BABA, SHOP, BMY, MLM, CB, PG, QCOM, IJK, VOO, BIPC, VB, IVV, SQ, VEEV, NXPI, VRTX, SYY, SNA, WPM, SHW, RDS.A, GGG, DD, CMCSA, APD, YUM, UNH, HACK, Sold Out: NOC, NUE, OKE, TWLO, ETN, BAM, TMO, DG, CHWY, VZ, SGEN, PANW, IDXX, CCMP, BDX, GD, C, VHT, THMO, ORBC, QEP,

Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 616,029 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,589 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,521 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) - 1,439,613 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,458 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83%

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,664 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,645 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.48 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,858 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,957 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,795 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Livongo Health Inc by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,037 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 41.41%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $248.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,771 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $412.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,979 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pulse Biosciences Inc by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 68,276 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $509.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of .

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38.