Greenwood Capital Associates Llc Buys S&P Global Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Greenwood, SC, based Investment company Greenwood Capital Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, 3M Co, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc. As of 2020Q3, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPGI, NXPI, MMM, XLI, MS, SIL, PDBC, ASHR, XLB, EWC, PICK, CDMO, ON, OPRX, ZZF, IMMR, AVGO, ZNGA, GDOT, ABBV, LLNW, TSCO, SFST, LYB, TPIC, ELF, WHR, GS, FDS, CAT, GDX, CL,
- Added Positions: NBIX, IGSB, CSCO, IEMG, UPS, EWG, EMR, CCI, EA, SHY, IVV, INCY, ITB, AGG, IJR, LIT, SNE, JNJ, LLY, AKAM, KO, PEP, ESGD, HON, EXAS, STE, PFE, MRK, ICLR, TER, MX, JPM, INTC, GRMN, PSX, PFF, ASPN, MSFT, SJNK, OSPN, CDNA, IJH, ICAD, MODN, SPXC, PYPL, VCTR, SCZ, HTBI, SDGR, XLU, TMO, OMCL, PGTI, MDT, MTZ, IBM, THO, FBNC, UCTT, MRCY, HSC, HBIO, DIA, EOG, DUK, CNMD, CLAR, WW, UTI, GMED, INDA, ZIXI, COP, CSOD, PETQ, GWPH, RGEN, LSCC, NEP, JYNT, PEGA, GOOG, VIAV, DHR, CUTR,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, EFV, ICLN, BOTZ, GE, VZ, WMT, NVDA, XLK, IXUS, IWV, VMC, TOTL, NKE, QCOM, GNRC, ADBE, DIS, LOW, VB, SMH, HD, ENV, CMD, CEMI, NUAN, EXP, NEE, FR, CYRX, TFC, CHDN, PGX, ESGU, RUN, MGNI, TNDM, ZTS, NGVT, CLDR, MCD, DVY, KBH, IWM, HASI, FIX, COLM, REGN, TROW, GIS,
- Sold Out: RSP, GILD, XAR, ILF, HXL, MRVL, LHX, SPLK, PANW, PNC, CWB, FSB, DOC, TSN, CDNS, VAC, SPYV, SNN, KEX, NOA, SBAC, LH, J, SAIC, ELAN, DIOD, PRTS, UNP, FRME, LOB, ET, TXMD,
For the details of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+capital+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,565 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 119,792 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 263,423 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.55%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,999 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 108,580 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 18,256 shares as of .New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $144.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 41,367 shares as of .New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $167.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 26,548 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 47,087 shares as of .New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 62,002 shares as of .New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SIL)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $36.22 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $43.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 63,161 shares as of .Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 2286.93%. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 58,074 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 189,187 shares as of .Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1434.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 111,941 shares as of .Added: ISHARES INC (IEMG)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 263,423 shares as of .Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 61,942 shares as of .Added: MSCI GERMANY ETF (EWG)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF by 147.79%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 166,406 shares as of .Sold Out: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XAR)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $82.25 and $93.63, with an estimated average price of $88.71.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (ILF)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.63 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.66.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.14%. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.86%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 41,611 shares as of .Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (EFV)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 90.8%. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 9,745 shares as of .Reduced: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 61.61%. The sale prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 158,766 shares as of .Reduced: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 41.49%. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 133,380 shares as of .Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 52.39%. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 291,581 shares as of .Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 34.51%. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 65,834 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:
