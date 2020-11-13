Greenwood Capital Associates Llc Buys S&P Global Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Greenwood, SC, based Investment company Greenwood Capital Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, 3M Co, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc. As of 2020Q3, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPGI, NXPI, MMM, XLI, MS, SIL, PDBC, ASHR, XLB, EWC, PICK, CDMO, ON, OPRX, ZZF, IMMR, AVGO, ZNGA, GDOT, ABBV, LLNW, TSCO, SFST, LYB, TPIC, ELF, WHR, GS, FDS, CAT, GDX, CL, Added Positions: NBIX, IGSB, CSCO, IEMG, UPS, EWG, EMR, CCI, EA, SHY, IVV, INCY, ITB, AGG, IJR, LIT, SNE, JNJ, LLY, AKAM, KO, PEP, ESGD, HON, EXAS, STE, PFE, MRK, ICLR, TER, MX, JPM, INTC, GRMN, PSX, PFF, ASPN, MSFT, SJNK, OSPN, CDNA, IJH, ICAD, MODN, SPXC, PYPL, VCTR, SCZ, HTBI, SDGR, XLU, TMO, OMCL, PGTI, MDT, MTZ, IBM, THO, FBNC, UCTT, MRCY, HSC, HBIO, DIA, EOG, DUK, CNMD, CLAR, WW, UTI, GMED, INDA, ZIXI, COP, CSOD, PETQ, GWPH, RGEN, LSCC, NEP, JYNT, PEGA, GOOG, VIAV, DHR, CUTR,

LQD, EFV, ICLN, BOTZ, GE, VZ, WMT, NVDA, XLK, IXUS, IWV, VMC, TOTL, NKE, QCOM, GNRC, ADBE, DIS, LOW, VB, SMH, HD, ENV, CMD, CEMI, NUAN, EXP, NEE, FR, CYRX, TFC, CHDN, PGX, ESGU, RUN, MGNI, TNDM, ZTS, NGVT, CLDR, MCD, DVY, KBH, IWM, HASI, FIX, COLM, REGN, TROW, GIS, Sold Out: RSP, GILD, XAR, ILF, HXL, MRVL, LHX, SPLK, PANW, PNC, CWB, FSB, DOC, TSN, CDNS, VAC, SPYV, SNN, KEX, NOA, SBAC, LH, J, SAIC, ELAN, DIOD, PRTS, UNP, FRME, LOB, ET, TXMD,

For the details of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+capital+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,565 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 119,792 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 263,423 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.55% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,999 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 108,580 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 18,256 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $144.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 41,367 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $167.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 26,548 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 47,087 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 62,002 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $36.22 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $43.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 63,161 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 2286.93%. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 58,074 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 189,187 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1434.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 111,941 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 263,423 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 61,942 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF by 147.79%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 166,406 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $82.25 and $93.63, with an estimated average price of $88.71.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.63 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.14%. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.86%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 41,611 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 90.8%. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 9,745 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 61.61%. The sale prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 158,766 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 41.49%. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 133,380 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 52.39%. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 291,581 shares as of .

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 34.51%. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc still held 65,834 shares as of .