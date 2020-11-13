Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Netflix Inc, Shopify Inc

Investment company Gunderson Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Apple Inc, Netflix Inc, Shopify Inc, ResMed Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gunderson Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SH, BABA, ATVI, ETSY, NVDA, NKE, QID, GOLD, ARKK,

SH, BABA, ATVI, ETSY, NVDA, NKE, QID, GOLD, ARKK, Added Positions: CMG, FVRR, WDAY, MA, AU, CSGP, MPWR, QCOM, JD, NTES, ONEM, VRTX, NEE, AZN, MSFT, AMT, ABT, ASML, TSM,

CMG, FVRR, WDAY, MA, AU, CSGP, MPWR, QCOM, JD, NTES, ONEM, VRTX, NEE, AZN, MSFT, AMT, ABT, ASML, TSM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, AMD, VEEV, DXCM, TTD, V, NOW, AMZN, LVGO,

AAPL, PYPL, AMD, VEEV, DXCM, TTD, V, NOW, AMZN, LVGO, Sold Out: NFLX, SHOP, RMD, ADBE, GPN, DOG, PAYC, LULU, FICO, BMY, ABMD, MKTX, BX, TDOC, EQIX, ANTM, SBAC,

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 98,480 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.08% JD.com Inc (JD) - 94,482 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 14,915 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,198 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,065 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 249,584 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 15,052 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 54,469 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 9,408 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,942 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,979 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 336.71%. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1259.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 4,092 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $165.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,422 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Workday Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $219.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,036 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $24.79 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,273 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $901.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $310.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of .

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.91.