PointState Capital LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

New York, NY, based Investment company PointState Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, ASML Holding NV, Microsoft Corp, sells Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, PG&E Corp, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PointState Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, PointState Capital LP owns 102 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,719 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 774,382 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,029,128 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.91% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 1,170,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 565,800 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $423.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 176,169 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 662,987 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 538,592 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 353,855 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $253.53 and $307.81, with an estimated average price of $284.95. The stock is now traded at around $332.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 132,908 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 188,121 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 190.30%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1992.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 83,383 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 98.49%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 124,269 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 154.91%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $334.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 434,098 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,029,128 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in IAA Inc by 474.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 907,471 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 191.98%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $433.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 174,461 shares as of .

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $46.27 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $50.69.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69.