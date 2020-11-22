TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Honeywell International Inc, Sells ARK ETF TR, Lumentum Holdings Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Investment company TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Honeywell International Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, sells ARK ETF TR, Lumentum Holdings Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q3, TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TWST, DKNG, EDIT, DG, BERY, CSL, INTU, COLD, BABA, LC, MDY, APH, DIA, ARKG, DLR, TFC, AMRS,

TWST, DKNG, EDIT, DG, BERY, CSL, INTU, COLD, BABA, LC, MDY, APH, DIA, ARKG, DLR, TFC, AMRS, Added Positions: XBI, SHY, HON, J, XLI, ABBV, IAU, PFE, AXP, AAXJ, JNK, NEA, PM, BTT, MU, MUB, SPSB, TT, SCHO, VEU, NVDA, TSLA, VCIT, SCHR, CVX, JPM, SCHP, IEI, DGRO, SCHZ, BRK.B, VPL, MO, STIP, CVS, KMB, JNJ, LQD, SCHD, SHM, GLD, USMV, SBUX, XLE, VZ, RTX, TSCO, LVS, LOW, MDT, APD, AJG, BIIB, FIS, CMCSA, NEE, FDX, IWM, LMT, MKC, MCD, SYK, ACN, UNH, XEL, WEC, TJX, BDX, SNA, UL, CBSH, TXN, CASY, GBCI, ADP, AIZ, ATR, AMT, STE, GILD, O, ITW, JKHY, VFC, IJH, RSG, WSO, XLNX, NDAQ, NR, PDLI, PB, BX,

XBI, SHY, HON, J, XLI, ABBV, IAU, PFE, AXP, AAXJ, JNK, NEA, PM, BTT, MU, MUB, SPSB, TT, SCHO, VEU, NVDA, TSLA, VCIT, SCHR, CVX, JPM, SCHP, IEI, DGRO, SCHZ, BRK.B, VPL, MO, STIP, CVS, KMB, JNJ, LQD, SCHD, SHM, GLD, USMV, SBUX, XLE, VZ, RTX, TSCO, LVS, LOW, MDT, APD, AJG, BIIB, FIS, CMCSA, NEE, FDX, IWM, LMT, MKC, MCD, SYK, ACN, UNH, XEL, WEC, TJX, BDX, SNA, UL, CBSH, TXN, CASY, GBCI, ADP, AIZ, ATR, AMT, STE, GILD, O, ITW, JKHY, VFC, IJH, RSG, WSO, XLNX, NDAQ, NR, PDLI, PB, BX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ARKK, PEP, PYPL, AMZN, BSX, SCHB, BAC, XLP, MSFT, SO, GOOG, INTC, IYY, XLK, FB, V, IJR, IBM, MMC, XLY, MA, XLC, PG, SHW, ICLR, RSP, XLV, HD, IYW, ABT, VUG, XLF, ANTM, IWF, SPY, VB, VOO, T, ADBE, AMGN, DIS, CSCO, NVO, KLAC, C, SQ, XOM, GE, AMAT, DUK, VTI, LHX, MGC, TMO, ASML, UTF, BR,

AAPL, ARKK, PEP, PYPL, AMZN, BSX, SCHB, BAC, XLP, MSFT, SO, GOOG, INTC, IYY, XLK, FB, V, IJR, IBM, MMC, XLY, MA, XLC, PG, SHW, ICLR, RSP, XLV, HD, IYW, ABT, VUG, XLF, ANTM, IWF, SPY, VB, VOO, T, ADBE, AMGN, DIS, CSCO, NVO, KLAC, C, SQ, XOM, GE, AMAT, DUK, VTI, LHX, MGC, TMO, ASML, UTF, BR, Sold Out: LITE, SHAK, FDN, SWAV, ISRG, CRM, WBA, DFS, BTU,

For the details of TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinitypoint+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,707 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,287 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 84,366 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,772 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,604 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $78.79, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $115.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,486 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,660 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $37.16, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 38,047 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,761 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $210.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $147.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 209.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 59,406 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 98,192 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 221.65%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 33,053 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 762.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,006 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 96.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $86.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 46,972 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 155.82%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,481 shares as of .

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $42.79 and $75.8, with an estimated average price of $56.64.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.