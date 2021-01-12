Btr Capital Management Inc Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, U.S. Bancorp, ConocoPhillips, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Schlumberger

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Btr Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, U.S. Bancorp, ConocoPhillips, Lockheed Martin Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Schlumberger, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Btr Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Btr Capital Management Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLE, GPN, GOLD, PRU, WBA, ENB, XOP, CB, CWT, NNN, NKE, TJX, TXN, FB, PYPL, SYY,
- Added Positions: WPM, USB, COP, LMT, V, KL, CCI, T, IWP, PFE, MAA, HD, IWR, MRK, AMZN, STZ, COST, CSX, ABBV, MET, IWM, MA, VTI, WFC, WMT, GOOG, IVV, VZ, VGT, EPD, BAC, CSCO, BAX, BMY, BLK, BRK.B, APD, TGT, AMGN, USMV, BDX, DOW, SCHW, CMCSA, LLY, NSC, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: WY, AAPL, KMI, MSFT, AWK, C, QCOM, PNR, SLB, DIS, CVX, PG, XOM, PEP, GOOGL, UNP, TMO, DFS, J, INTC, IAT, IHI, CVS, XBI, MDLZ, ES, NVO, STWD, WM, SYK, ADP, UPS, XLU, XLV, SPY, PHO, ORCL, IBM, HON, PEAK, NEE, EOG, DUK, A, ADBE, KMB, CARR, OTIS, PJP, CTSH, MMM,
- Sold Out: XLF, XLB, DVN, VNT,
For the details of BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btr+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,966 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,679 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 163,210 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 133,136 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Visa Inc (V) - 97,871 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $201.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 1092.66%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 91,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 218,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 592.35%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 98.30%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $341.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 112,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.Sold Out: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.
